Up where they walk, up where they run, up where they stay all day in the sun! You know the lyrics. There’s a movie theater near you, and next week, it’ll be showing Halle Bailey as a live-action Little Mermaid. Deco’s Alex Miranda smells something fishy.

But who cares, no big deal, I want dinneeeeeer…

But back to the movie. Javier Bardem is King Triton, there’s Melissa McCarthy as Ursula and, I hear, several forks.

It’s a whole new wooooorld. Oh, no, wait — that’s “Aladdin.” How does it go again?

Halle Bailey (as Ariel, singing): “Part of that world.”

Aaah, and not just because of the new stems.

Awkwafina (as Scuttle): “I can’t quite figure it out.”

Daveed Diggs (as Sebastian): “She’s got legs, you idiot!”

“The Little Mermaid” is here in a live-action remake, what … 34 years later?

Halle Bailey (as Ariel, singing): “Wouldn’t you think my collection’s complete. Wouldn’t you think I’m the girl, the girl who has everything.”

Which means, adults, you have every excuse to sing just as much as the kids.

Daveed Diggs (as Sebastian): “Sha la la la float along and listen to this song, the song says kiss the girl.”

Oh, and even Flounder looks real now. Much like the love between mermaid and human.

Halle Bailey: “Ariel and Eric’s relationship is definitely bit more nuanced in this version. You see that in their shared interests. Ariel’s grotto is very similar to Eric’s library, and them just collecting the things that they love.”

Ariel, played by Halle Bailey, is a spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. Longing to find out more about the world beyond the sea, Ariel visits the surface and falls for the dashing Prince Eric.

Halle Bailey: “He’s very similar to Prince Eric, especially in the film.”

Jonah Hauer-King: “I told her to say that.”

(Halle laughs.)

That’s the dashing Jonah Hauer-King.

Jonah Hauer-King: “Halle is everything Ariel needs to be. She has that beautiful voice, and she’s so kind, and she’s so strong, and she knows who she is, and she knows what she wants, and she’s funny.”

I’m not crying, you’re crying.

But of course, her father, buzzkill — I mean, King Triton — has something to say about it.

Halle Bailey (as Ariel): “A man was drowning; I had to save him.”

Javier Bardem (as King Triton): “This obsession with humans has to stop.”

On the other fin, Javier Bardem is more chill.

Javier Bardem: “If you love someone, you have to let that person become what she or he wants besides your own desires or wishes.”

Following her heart, though, Ariel makes a deal with the evil sea witch Ursula to experience life on land.

Melissa McCarthy (as Ursula): “It’s what I live for.”

But we all know Melissa McCarthy is way nicer than that, and leaves us with this important message.

Melissa McCarthy: “When you look at something or someone that you don’t know, that you don’t have to fear it. You can say, ‘How wonderful, look at how different we are,’ and learn from it and find out these new wonderful things, and I think that is a huge thing that the world needs right now.”

“The Little Mermaid” splashes into theaters next Thursday, May 25.

