The second season of “Bridgerton” is almost here. Friday, we’ll have a front row seat as Lord Anthony searches for a bride. You can bet those corsets won’t stay on when the drama takes off.

In Season 2 of “Bridgerton,” Lord Anthony wants a wife.

Jonathan Bailey plays the eldest Bridgerton child and viscount.

His search for love finds him lusting after Kate Sharma, even though he’s supposed to court her sister Edwina.

Yep, the Netflix series is gonna be all about the love triangle and the drama.

Jonathan Bailey: “The love story between Kate and Anthony is a complicated, passionate sort of longing. It takes its time because they have a lot to deal with within themselves.”

Simone Ashley: “Throughout the series, you kind of see them both gravitate towards each other, spend more and more time together, dare to take it a step further.”

Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran play the Sharma sisters, who are at the center of Lord Anthony’s love story.

The newcomers are excited about acting on the show, but being a part of a racially inclusive cast is awesome as well.

Charithra Chandran: “I just thought, ‘What a once in a lifetime opportunity for someone who looked like me to be in a show like that.'”

Simone Ashley: “It’s so important that we continue representing South Asian women on screen.”

The original cast was surprised how popular the series became when it hit Netflix on Christmas Day 2020.

Nicola Coughlan: “It’s had such a warm response from people that, you know, you couldn’t ask for anything more.”

And Jonathan hopes Season 2 gets the same love.

Jonathan Bailey: “Learning the impact of it is still, you know, going to be a day-to-day thing.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.