It’s one of the most anticipated movies of the year: “Black Panther: “Wakanda Forever.” At the sequel’s world premiere, the stars got to wakanda purple carpet. Now here’s Alex Miranda, a guy who loves a grand opening.

There are few sequels as anticipated as this one. The first “Black Panther” broke records and is one of the highest earning movies of all time. The excitement is hitting its peak for the big release.

Tenoch Huerta: “This is crazy and amazing.”

Interviewer: “Tonight is all about the celebration of what “Black Panther” and the world of Wakanda has truly means to us all.

Lupita Nyong’o: “I am just so happy to be back.”

We have got Angela Bassett, who plays Queen Ramonda.

Winston Duke: “Hello, Marvel world. We are here. Wakanda forever.”

Letitia Wright: “Being a female genius, personally for me is really cool.”

Martin Freeman: “In the finale here of Phase Four, looking at it by phases, we needed an entire new kingdom.”

Tenoch Huerta: “They asked me if I know how to swim, and I said I’ve never done it before, which is true.”

Ryan Coogler, director: “Really excited of what we’re able to do with a lot of cultural – we were able to cast incredible actors, and just the physical of it. Getting into the water and doing it for real was fantastic.”

Dominique Thorne: “Miss Riri Williams, she is coming in hot. She is coming with a lot of voice, with a lot of passion about what means a lot to her, about wanting to protect her people, about proving to the world she is worthy, that she, too, is capable of great things.”

Victoria Alonso, executive producer: “This one, as everyone can imagine, is very emotional, is very loaded.

Louis D’Esposito, executive producer: “What makes it so different is, obviously, the passing of Chadwick.”

Ryan Coogler: “How do you move on when you feel like you can’t, you know? How do you move on in the face of immeasurable odds? How do you move on when your heart is broken?”

Angela Bassett: “Well, you know, we are a passionate people, and we indeed brought it, and of course, our beloved brother made his transition, and we just loved him. He was such an example of excellence and wisdom for us that we wanted to step into those shoes.”

Winston Duke: “At the end of the day, we made something really special. We knew that this time there was no mistaking it.”

Letitia Wright: “The characters, the world that you know and love, just teaming up again with purpose, with meaning, with love. It meant the world to us to reunite and bring this film to you.”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters Nov. 11.

