There’s no business like show business, but there’s no wackier business than funny business, especially when it involves two of our Deco faves. Gabrielle Union and Jennifer Coolidge are delivering some dark comedy in “Riff Raff,” which hit theaters Friday.

You can take the girl out of the city…

Gabrielle Union: “I miss Miami, too.”

…but you can’t take away Gabrielle Union’s love for the 305.

Gabrielle Union: “I wanted to come for [South Beach Wine & Food Festival] but, you know, my girl Longoria held it down. I was watching her and Ana Navarro drink margaritas. I was like, ‘I should have been there!'”

Or her favorite group of misfits.

Gabrielle Union: “Hi, Deco Drive. One of my favorite shows to watch in Miami.”

Ed Harris (as Vincent): “Son, we gotta talk about Lefty. What did you do?”

And in the new crime comedy “Riff Raff”…

Lewis Pullman (as Rocco): “This is our song.”

Jennifer Coolidge (as Ruth): “We’re too young to be grandparents. All because your son couldn’t pull out in time.”

Gabrielle Union (as Sandy: “We’ve got house guests.”

Her character, Sandy, is dealing with a whole lot of family drama, and she’s being kept in the dark about all the shady stuff going on around her.

Gabrielle Union: “If I was Sandy, yeah, I would have had some more questions. I would have had some follow-ups. Like why was it 10-13 years, however long it was between the time you saw your child? You know what I mean? I would have had some follow-up questions. Like where’d they go?”

Sandy is married to Ed Harris’ character in the film. He’s a former criminal who gets pulled back into the fray by his estranged son.

Jennifer Coolidge (as Ruth): “Oh, my God. Are we all gonna die?”

Also caught up in this mess: Jennifer Coolidge! She says she’s pretty good at figuring out what people are up to.

Jennifer Coolidge: “I think I’m someone who’s reading into a lot of things. Like, I’m like, ‘You know, I noticed the way they said that.'”

Well, sometimes.

Jennifer Coolidge: “I’m either a genius at it or I’m an idiot, and I’m not in between. I’m either a genius, and I actually catch on to a bad person really, really quickly, or literally, like the guy, you know, has a buzzsaw in his backpack, and I somehow miss it.”

OK, relatable queen. Seriously, we feel seen.

Jennifer Coolidge: “I’m one of those people that after I finish a job, I just go to my home, and I lie in bed for like 10 days or something.”

And speaking of feeling seen, don’t worry, SoFlo. Gabrielle Union has not forgotten about us.

Gabrielle Union: “I’ll be there sooner than you think.”

