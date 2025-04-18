Love is in the air in “The Wedding Banquet,” along with a whole lot of confusion.

The movie has more plot twists than a soap. Expect a green-card wedding, IVF and a very strict grandma.

Bowen Yang (as Chris): “You look like a ghost, a hot gay ghost.”

“The Wedding Banquet,” throws tradition, queerness, and family drama into one heck of a film. Think wedding … with a side of chaos.

Han Gi-Chan (as Min): “I don’t even want to be an American. The trains are so slow, and they don’t even know how much to tip.”

It’s a remake of the 1993 original movie “The Wedding Banquet.”

Voiceover narrator in 1993 film: “Everyone wants to kiss the bride, except the groom.”

But this version’s messier … in the best way possible. The cast told Deco why.

Lily Gladstone: “Horrible. We hated each other.”

Kelly Marie Tran: “‘Get me out of here!'”

Bowen Yang: “Every day, torture.”

[Stars laugh.]

Bowen Yang: “So, so nice. I think a lot of crew people, when we wrapped, were like ‘This was one of the loveliest sets.’ Nothing ever had to be sacrificed for the work, like, everyone was just happy to be working together.”

Han Gi-Chan (as Min): “My grandmother doesn’t know I’m gay.”

Bowen Yang (as Chris): “You come out, they cut you off.”

A gay guy and his lesbian bestie make a deal to get married: He gets a green card, and she gets a baby, with his help.

Problem is, Grandma. She crashes the plan with a full-blown Korean wedding.

Bowen Yang (as Chris): “His grandmother flew in from Korea to meet her future granddaughter-in-law.”

So this fake marriage gets very, very real … and Bowen Yang had to give a toast.

Bowen Yang: “To the bride and — yeah it’s gonna turn into a roast — to the bride and groom and the groom’s boyfriend, and to the bride’s co-parent.”

“The Wedding Banquet” isn’t just a comedy, It’s a celebration of identity, acceptance and the family you fight for.

Andrew Ahn, director/co-screenwriter: “These bonds are really difficult to form, but that’s what makes them worth forming. I hope people celebrate family, I hope they celebrate queer family, and they have patience and generosity with each other.”

“The Wedding Banqiet” is now playing in theaters.

