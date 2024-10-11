“SNL” is one of the most iconic sketch comedy shows in history. Many have wondered what the first episode must’ve been like. Well, wonder no more, because the flick “Saturday Night” relives that crazy night.

Making this comedy was full of feels about the past, anxiety and love … and live from Miami Beach, it is our story about the movie.

Going live for the first time is a feeling full of jitters, butterflies and big egos.

Gabriel LaBelle (as Lorne Michaels): “Jesus Christ!”

Cory Michael Smith (as Chevy Chase): “Sorry, tripped over my penis.”

And showing off young Chevy Chase on “Saturday Night” the movie was #relatable.

Cory Michael Smith: “It’s nice to be able to show a version of Chevy that’s closer to, like, what feels familiar to us than this mega star that everyone knows.”

Playing this mega star was a dream come true.

Cory Michael Smith: “‘Saturday Night Live,’ for me, it’s watching some of these actors that I loved, especially as a kid, and have grown up, and who made me want to be an actor. And, really, I fell in love with acting through comedy.”

Gabriel LaBelle (as Lorne Michaels): “My name is Lorne Michaels, and I’m a producer of ‘Saturday Night.'”

Stephen Badalamenti (as Lobby Security Guard): “The whole night?”

Gabriel LaBelle (as Lorne Michaels): “Yeah, the whole night.”

Turning back all the Saturday nights and making the very first SNL show into a movie was a mission.

Jason Reitman, director, “Saturday Night”: “We interviewed every living person that we could find that was in the building on October 11th, 1975 — everyone from Lorne to NBC pages to writers, actors, everybody — and they shared their stories, and we boiled it down to one 90-minute experience.”

And showing the chaos was the goal.

Jason Reitman: “We had 80 speaking roles, often 30 to 40 people miced all at the same time. We rebuilt the entire eighth and ninth floor of Rockefeller Center, so we had this playground where the camera could go anywhere, and we wanted the audience to feel like a head on a swivel that was picking up the action left and right as it was happening.”

And the cast was feeling the nostalgia of the good old days.

Lamorne Morris: “Doing this movie, I kind of, in a way, felt like we were transported back to 1975, and we were all trying to figure it out as a cast.”

Rachel Sennott: “I remember my parents being like, ‘You can stay up now and watch SNL,’ and I was like, ‘Bad Girl alert, I’m up at 11:30.'”

Gabriel LaBelle (as Lorne Michaels): “We just have to make it to air.”

“Saturday Night” is now playing in theaters.

