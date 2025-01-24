Phoebe Dynevor from “Bridgerton” and Rhys Ifans from the Harry Potter film franchise are about to blow your mind. They’re starring in a killer new thriller called “Inheritance” … and get this, it was shot entirely on an iPhone! I can’t even get my phone to work right.

Character in “Inheritance”: “I’ve been looking for you.”

Phoebe Dynevor (as Maya): “He’ll kill me if he finds me. Go, go, go!”

Eye spy a lot of trouble for Phoebe Dynevor in “Inheritance.”

Character in “Inheritance”: “Maya, leave now. Go.”

Phoebe Dynevor (as Maya): “Where are you? What is going on?”

The problem? Phoebe finds out her dad was a spy, but now he’s missing, so of course she wants to find him, but trouble finds her instead.

Character in “Inheritance”: “This is Interpol. You’re in possession of stolen U.S. government property

Here’s a fun fact. The movie was shot on an iPhone.

Wow, iPhones have come a long way. Who needs a movie studio camera? Not the “Inheritance” cast, apparently.

Phoebe Dynevor: “There were a lot of challenging aspects about the movie. But then, in some ways it was easier because, you know, we’re not sitting around waiting for setups and, you know, it was just, once our shooting day started, it kind of – it didn’t end till it ended, so it was great in that sense.”

Phoebe’s co-star, Rhys Ifans, was blown away by the process.

Rhys Ifans: “It’s fantastic to me to know that we all, you know, we have these phones in our pockets, we’re all potential filmmakers but, you know, it can only work if you’re an auteur like Neil, who has a cinematic grammar.”

For director Neil Burger, using a phone was his way of taking the attention away from the actors.

Neil Burger: “The idea of the movie was to be out in the world and see the world and see these characters in the world as it is. And when you sometimes shoot a regular movie, you disrupt the world, and everybody ends up looking at you. I wanted to look at the world, I want to have these characters in the world and have, you know, and see really the way the world felt.”

Rhys Ifans (as Sam): “Who are you spying on?”

Phoebe Dynevor (as Maya): “I’ll never tell.”

“Inheritance” opens in theaters on Friday.

