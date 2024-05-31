Family comes first, and not just in real life. It’s also true on the big screen, especially in the star-studded film “Ezra.” Deco got cozy with the cast.

Bobby Cannavale (as Max): “The doctor who first told me my son was autistic could have saved us both a lot of time if he just said the truth: Autistic kids don’t give a [expletive].”

Bobby Cannavale got jokes, but he’s dropping more than punchlines in the new dramedy called “Ezra.”

Barzin Akhavan (as Dr. Wells): “Your son has been a danger to himself.”

Bobby Cannavale (as Max): “He’s not dangerous. He’s a challenge. Nobody wants to do the work.”

Barzin Akhavan (as Dr. Wells): “Now I see where the dangerous behavior comes from.”

Bobby Cannavale (as Max): “You son of a [expletive].”

The actor plays a stand-up comedian who’s struggling to co-parent his autistic son with his ex.

So when the chance for an adventure of a lifetime comes along, he hits the road with his kid.

Bobby Cannavale: “We just rolled with it, you know? As long as he and I were together, it was like a one-two punch.”

William Fitzgerald brings the title character to life, and you’ll never guess what he and Bobby bonded over.

Bobby Cannavale: “William knows a lot about YouTube. I know a little bit about YouTube because I have three sons myself. And he really schooled me in that world. Yeah, so we did a lot – I did a lot of learning there, right?”

The film is directed by Tony Goldwyn and also stars Bobby’s real-life partner, Rose Byrne, as his ex-wife.

Getting paid to fake fight with your man? That’s gotta be fun!

[Rose Byrne laughs.]

Tony Goldwyn: “Rose would know a lot better than me [laughing].”

Rose Byrne: “He’s actually just got a huge heart, Bobby. Yeah, and I think it’s really on display in this character. Totally.”

Oh, and did we mention Robert De Niro is in it, too? Talk about a cool family!

Tony Goldwyn: “Bobby and Rose and William formed this instant kind of little family.”

Rose Byrne: “Yeah.”

Tony Goldwyn: “Like, effortlessly, and the way he was with Bob De Niro, too, he was completely unintimidated. He was just like, ‘You’re my grandpa, so let’s go.'”

Rose Byrne: “It’s very refreshing.”

Bobby may play the comedian in the movie, but we trust William to spill the beans on who was actually the funniest in this all-star cast.

William A. Fitzgerald: “I think maybe Bobby, because sometimes he did these, like, you had a few lines that just made me laugh that wasn’t even, like, I know sometimes I have to laugh ’cause it’s in the script, but there were times that you said things while shooting that made me laugh for real.”

William is young, and he’s on the autism spectrum like his character. But he totally blew his onscreen parents away.

Bobby Cannavale: “William has the makings of somebody who could be a great actor, because he has such a great relaxed vibe about him and an honesty that, you know, you really can’t teach.”

Rose Byrne: “He made it very easy, and he’s just, he’s very open. He’s really charming.”

And as for what Tony hopes people take away from the film…

Tony Goldwyn: “I think the lesson’s all of us kind of acknowledging that we just need to speak our own truth and be ourselves. And that’s our best self.”

“Ezra” is now playing in theaters.

