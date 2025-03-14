Some things in life are a mystery, like what came first, the chicken or the egg? Or, why do we drive on a parkway but we park in a driveway? But one thing we’ll tell you is deets on the new spy movie “Black Bag.” Deco went undercover in the Big Apple to solve some mysteries with the cast.

Character in “Black Bag”: “One of our people stole something. Something extremely valuable.”

Pierce Brosnan (as Arthur Stieglitz: “You cannot imagine the damage. Find the leak!”

I spy with my little eye … a high-stakes, thrilling whodunit.

Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett play the ultimate power couple in “Black Bag.” There’s just one small problem…

Michael Fassbender (as George Woodhouse): “Who’s the suspect?”

Regé-Jean Page (as Col. James Stokes): “Your wife.”

She may have gone rogue! Only one thing left to do now: figure out who in the cast — Regé-Jean Page, Naomie Harris, Marisa Abela and Tom Burke — has the best spy skills.

Naomie Harris: “I think Cate is pretty good, though.”

Cate Blanchett: “No, no, no.”

Naomie Harris: “I don’t have a poker face at all.”

Cate Blanchett: “You do.”

Naomie Harris: “I genuinely don’t.”

Cate Blanchett: “You have a penetrating gaze when you want to.”

Regé-Jean Page (to Michael): “I would guess you’ve got a good poker face. I know you don’t think you do, but I think you probably do.”

Michael Fassbender: “I just like try to not do anything. I probably have the opposite of a poker face. I’ll try and, like, perform.”

OK, but a spy is only as good as their weakness, so let’s hear those tells.

Michael Fassbender: “I think my tell is in my feet, but you can’t see them. So if I did have a tell like that, which is the one you did the other day like this, I just sort of transfer it to my big toe.”

Cate Blanchett: “The word vomit.”

Naomie Harris: “I get quite hot. So maybe sweating.”

OK, no one’s gonna top Marisa on this.

Marisa Abela: “You know how people say when they get nervous, they get dry mouth? I get…”

Tom Burke: “Oh, I remember this.”

Marisa Abela: “:I get wet mouth.”

Michael Fassbender: “Like drooling. That’s brilliant!”

Yeah, I can see how that might be an issue during a mission.

Marisa Abela: “It’s terrible.”

Regé-Jean Page: “Like imagine: ‘I expect you to die, Mr. Bond.'” (makes drooling sound)

Michael Fassbender: “Bond’s like, ‘Say it, don’t spray it.'”

Like actual secret agents, the spy genre is all about versatility. You have everything from thrillers to action, even comedies … so, if given the chance to dive into another one, Michael and Cate would pick…

Cate Blanchett: “I love silent movies. Films that have really great physical comedy, and don’t rely on verbal.”

Tom Burke: “Yeah, yeah, yeah.”

Cate Blanchett: “I love.”

Michael Fassbender: “A silent spy movie.”

Regé-Jean Page: “Yeah. I’d be down down down for that. Silent sequel.”

Michael Fassbender: “Silent sequel.”

“Black Bag” is now playing in theaters.

