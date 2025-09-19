We’ll use any excuse to party and day drink — and party we did, when we celebrated our partnership with ABC in Wynwood. Some ABC stars were there, too.

And so was Deco’s Alex Miranda, who was way too busy to party. He was interviewing celebrities, brought by ABC all the way from New York City and Los Angeles, to celebrate the new launch.

ABC stars were shining bright in Wynwood Thursday…

Tamron Hall: “My stilettos aren’t tall enough. I should have gone six-inch, I should have.”

Alex Miranda: “Tamron, you’re in Miami.”

Tamron Hall: “I’m in Miami. I went four [inches], I made a mistake.”

…as the network celebrates its new home in South Florida: ABC Miami on channels 18 and 7.2.

Laura Wright: “My kids sent me a text. They were like, ‘Hey, Mom, are you going out to a club or something?’ And I was like, ‘Oh no, I’ve been there, done that.'”

Tamron Hall: “I need to get some wine, but other than that, everything is…”

Alex Miranda: “I got you. One white?”

Tamron Hall: “One white.”

Alex Miranda: “Red?”

Tamron Hall: “White. I can’t get red.”

Alex Miranda: “White? OK. One glass!”

Tamron Hall: “Garçon.”

Flying in for the fun at Sparrow Italia: talk show queen Tamron Hall, “General Hospital” vets Laura Wright and Dominic Zamprogna, plus “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette” and “Dancing with the Stars” alum Jenn Tran.

Tamron Hall: “People from all walks of life can come together and create something special, and that’s what I love about this event.”

Jenn Tran: “I just feel even more at home.”

Laura Wright: “I think it’s super fun and exciting, and I think it’s powerful, right? Like, this big merge, it’s all new, it’s all freash, and we’re all on board. That’s why we’re here.”

But Miami was taking the spotlight on the blue carpet

Tamron Hall: “My in-laws, who all live here, are ecstatic about this partnership.”

Laura Wright: “When I lived in New York City, I flew down here all the time, so I’ve been loving Miami for a very long time.”

Dominic Zamprogna: “I haven’t actually been to Miami since I shot a show here when I was probably 21, and I was only here for a few days.”

Jenn Tran: “I really miss, like, the music down here. It’s just different. I’ve recently been getting really into, like, reggaeton, Bad Bunny, so I’m in the perfect place.”

Jenn lives in SoFlorida full-time now.

Alex Miranda: “What do you think about the dating scene here in South Florida?”

Jenn Tran: “Oh, God. Ummmm, that’s a really great question. Does Bad Bunny live here?”

Alex Miranda: “Would you say yes to another reality show?”

Jenn Tran: “I would love to be on ‘Family Feud.’”

Alex Miranda: “‘Dancing with the Stars,’ tell me about that.”

Jenn Tran: “It was honestly the ultimate dream for me. I grew up watching the show. Like, I really think I peaked on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ It’s all about poses, you know, just like, um, strike a pose.”

And with 20 years on “General Hospital”…

Alex Miranda: “How many medical procedures do you think you can pull off in an emergency moment?”

Laura Wright: “Well, [my character] Carly was a failed nurse. She didn’t make it through nursing school.”

Dominic Zamprogna: “I learned on this show that if you’re going to check someone’s heart for a heartbeat, you should make sure the stethoscope is plugged into your ear. That’s something I learned.”

[Alex giggles uncontrollably.]

Plus, stay tuned to “The Tamron Hall Show” for even more season surprises.

Tamron Hall: “Up-and-coming designer series, and one of the biggest names in fashion has agreed to appear and mentor. That’s the drop.”

Alex Miranda: “Wait, who … not yet?”

Tamron Hall: “I love you, but I can’t tell you.”

