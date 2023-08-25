We could all use a feel-good, true story from time to time, and “The Hill” checks that box. It’s a movie based on real-life baseball player Rickey Hill. He was diagnosed with a spine disorder as a kid, but his love for the sport got him swinging against all odds.

Jesse Berry (as Young Rickey Hill): “All I want to do is play. When I swing that bat, I ain’t crippled no more.”

“The Hill” tells a true story of Major League Baseball player Rickey Hill.

Randy Houser (as Ray Clemons): “It’s your time, Rickey!”

Colin Ford stars as the young and determined Rickey, but before shooting, he needed some time to get his baseball skills down.

Colin Ford: “I had about three months to train before I got to set, just on the swing and some hitting and just other types of drills.”

Colin Ford (as Rickey Hill): “I’m one of the best hitters you’re going to see.”

Scott Glenn (as Red Murff: “With a bad leg, you can cost your team wins and money.”

The movie follows the small-town, soon-to-be-big-time home run hitter, showing you how he overcame his physical handicap.

Colin Ford: “First and foremost, I love a true story. I love a real-life story, and I love baseball. I grew up a Braves fan and a Dodgers fan once I moved to Los Angeles, and I think that the faith element was really exciting to me as a man of faith myself.”

Dennis Quaid (as James Hill): “Baseball had to end eventually. Time to figure out what you’re going to to do for the rest of the time.”

Dennis Quaid plays his overprotective dad, who’s also a pastor.

For Colin, getting to work with Dennis was a real catch.

Colin Ford: “He’s just a fantastic actor. I’ve watched him my entire life, so I really wanted to do justice and be a good scene partner to him.”

Dennis Quaid (as James Hill): “What has gotten into you?”

Joelle Carter (as Helen Hill): “He’s special.”

Bonnie Bedelia (as Gram): “They said he will never walk and he ran. How many miracles do you need?”

“The Hill” is now playing in theaters.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.