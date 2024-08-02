Every standup comedy fan knows about Sam Morril. The dry-as-a-bone comic has blown up on the scene, already starring in comedy specials and even movies. This weekend, the star is calling Miami home, playing three nights of shows in Doral, starting Thursday night. I talked with Sam about, you know, the obvious comedy stuff, but also what he thinks of Miami.

Comedy fans, this one’s for you.

Sam Morril: “Hopefully you’ll just laugh a lot.”

Rising star standup comic Sam Morril, known for his dry, deadpan delivery…

Sam Morril (Amazon Prime special): “The bill comes, 375 bucks., and she saw it because I angled it, and…”

[The crowd laughs.]

…is set to play the Miami Improv Comedy Theatre in Doral.

Sam Morril: “A lot of fake butts and influencers and good Cuban food. These are things that just pop in my head from Miami.”

This Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Sam Morril: “Great city, not my favorite crowds. You guys show up like 30 minutes late and on coke, and t’s like, you know, it’s a little disrespectful.”

Well, he’s definitely right about the late part — although you can stream his new Amazon Prime special, “Sam Morril: You’ve Changed,” anytime you want.

Sam Morril (Amazon Prime special): “All my exes, they’re sending me signals, like every post is clearly for me. You know what I mean? Smiling in a wedding dress? Nice try.”

[The crowd laughs.]

Sam Morril: “One was a one-night stand with a woman a while ago that was just a total mess. That was a disaster. As the sun is creeping into your apartment, you’re like, ‘I have no one to blame but myself. I’m too old.’ There was a story about an ex. I mean, who is a bit unhinged.”

Sam is taken at the moment, though.

Sam Morril: “Look, the grass is always greener. You’re always like, ‘I’m missing out on being a dumb idiot,’ you know? And then, when you’re single, you’re like, ‘Oh! I have to go out with another one of these morons?'”

But he definitely doesn’t miss these.

Sam Morril: “First date dinner? And then they suck, and you’re like, ‘I’m stuck with you through at least two courses now? This is hell.'”

Rookie mistake. And, even if you’ve seen the Prime special, come to the live show still.

Sam Morril: “It’ll be at least 30 minutes of new stuff.”

You might remember the comedian from 2019’s “Joker.”

Sam Morril (as Open Mic Comic): “I think most women look at sex like buying a car.'”

Now, as far as the upcoming sequel…

Sam Morril: “My pitch to [director] Todd [Phillips] was like, ‘You should just make the second ‘Joker movie, Joaquin walks back into that comedy club and just watches me do an hour, and it’s a new special of mine, and everyone is furious.”

He’s got TV projects cooking, too, but slowly. Why? Well, this is how he describes the big streaming services.

Sam Morril: “These people. They turn a vacation into like a month, all of them. July Fourth was somehow like three weeks off for this industry, and I’m like, ‘I don’t – I work hard, so I don’t relate to it.'”

Must be nice! Tickets for the five shows over three days start at $30.

Sam Morril (comedy special): “You just have a baby and are like, ‘This is a miracle.’ And then it grows up, and you’re like, ‘Never mind.'”

[The crowd laughs.]

