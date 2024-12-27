Good things come to those who wait, and “Squid Game” fans have been waiting. The hit Netflix series is finally back after three years, and there are more than 450 new characters who are ready to play for the big bucks. Deco’s joining the game with the cast of Season 2.

It’s game on for the second season of “Squid Game.”

Yang Dong-geun (as Yong-sik/Player 007): “Mom. After one more game, I’ll be able to pay off all my debts.”

The Netflix show plans to keep viewers entertained with…

Lee Jung-Jae: “New games, of course, and new characters, and new conflicts, and new friendships.”

Lee Byung-hun (as Front Man): “Player 456, what do you want from me?”

Lee Jung-Jae (as Seong Gi-hun/Player 456): “Put me back in the game.”

This time around, Gi-hun isn’t in it for the money.

Lee Jung-jae (as Seong Gi-hun/Player 456): “I’m trying to put an end to this game.”

The creator and cast were amazed the first season was so popular.

Hwang Dong-hyuk: “It came as a shock because, of course, when you set out to work with a company like Netflix as a creator, you go into it hoping that your show will be a global success, but never to the point where it became quite literally the biggest show in history. At times, I had moments where I thought it’s all felt so surreal, and I would ask myself, ‘Is someone pranking me?'”

Lee Jung-jae (as Seong Gi-hun/Player 456): “The game will not end unless the world changes.”

Multiple players: “One more game!”

Yim Si-wan: “As an actor working in mainly in Korea, I was totally surprised by the huge success of the ‘Squid Game.’ Given the fact that this is produced in a different language, not English, many of us would consider it kind of a miracle.”

Lee Byung-hun (as Front Man): “Player 456. Welcome back to the game.”

Season 2 of “Squid Game” is now streaming on Netflix.

