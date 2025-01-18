The Seventh Annual Ice Cream We Love at the beautiful Bal Harbour Shops takes place this weekend.

It’s three levels of pure sweetness, so pacing yourself is recommended.

Best part: Proceeds go to a good cause, so slurping is guilt-free.

Tickets get you full servings from all 18 pop-up booths and support the Holtz Children’s Hospital.

It’s a family event with music, face painting and, of course, all types of ice cream.

Gotmar Giron, Bal Harbour Shops: “We have macaroons with ice cream, we have milkshakes for the first time. We have different brands, also, and vendors that are kosher, vegan. We have Pica Treats, which is all natural.”

Sprinkle some fun into the weekend starting at 1 p.m, Saturday and Sunday.

FOR MORE INFO:

7th Annual Ice Cream We Love

Saturday, Jan. 18 and Sunday, Jan. 19,

Bal Harbour Shops

9700 Collins Ave.

Bal Harbour, FL 33154

balharbourshops.com/icecreamwelove

