There’s only one Christina Aguilera unless they’re finished with the cloning. But can you believe it’s been 25 years since Christina first let her genie out of the bottle? It’s true! Now, for more on how Christina likes to be rubbed the right way, here’s Alex Miranda.

Christina, or X-tina, as we like to call her too, is one of a kind who can sing the most beautiful tear-jerking ballad, and then drop the raunchiest music video ever with “Dirrty.” You gotta love her, and Spotify does too so they teamed up with the star for the 25th anniversary of Christina Aguilera’s album featuring some celebrity guests.

25 years ago.

Christina Aguilera (singing): “I feel like I’ve been locked up tight for a century of loneliness.”

A genie was let out of the bottle.

Christina Aguilera: “You gotta rub me the right way.”

It’s been a quarter century of Christina Aguilera’s self-titled debut album!

Christina Aguilera (singing): “Hey, boy! Don’t you know? I’ve got something going on.”

And Spotify’s got something going on too — an anniversary event!

Christina Aguilera (singing): “Can you hear it in my voice?”

But you already know our girl is gonna hit you with these right after.

Christina Aguilera (singing): “I can run to! Ohh…”

Making a cameo on the Spotify anniversary album is surprise guest Machine Gun Kelly…

And…

Another arrival.

Christina Aguilera: “The one and only: Sabrina Carpenter!”

Sabrina Carpenter: “Hey, guys!”

But, before they duet…

Sabrina Carpenter: I’m freaking out. As I’m sure you already know this.”

These two divas sat down for a little lovefest.

Sabrina Carpenter: “My mother played me a video of you singing at eight years old, a ‘Sunday kind of love.’

Christina Aguilera: “Oh, yea, yea, yea!

Sabrina Carpenter: “And that was just like the most inspiring thing for me ever.”

Christina Aguilera: “Doing this with you is just so creatively thrilling and just exciting to hear it live through other people, of ‘What a Girl Wants’ and just your inflections on it.”

Sabrina Carpenter: “I would love to sing this song with you.”

Christina Aguilera: “Let’s do it.”

We’re not crying.

Sabrina Carpenter (singing): “Whatever keeps me in your arms, I’m thanking you giving it to me.”

Yes, queens! Now, X-tina, show them how it’s done!

Christina Aguilera (singing): “You’re the one who always knew!!!”

Period!!!

Christina Aguilera: “Oh, it’s been such an amazing experience going back and reflecting.”

Now, close it, girls.

Both (singing): “Whatever keeps me in your arms, I’m thanking you for knowing exactly… Yeezy!”

You can listen to the 25th Anniversary of Christina Aguilera: A Spotify Anniversary Series live album on Spotify right now.

