South Florida just got a bit hotter — thanks to Sports Illustrated.

The magazine chose Boca Raton as the backdrop for its Swimsuit Edition.

The cover features 10 Olympic medalists — and was shot at Beach Club at The Boca Raton, along its private golden beach.

The sexy issue is out now.

