Some people move to the suburbs to get away from the stress of city life and apparently, that could be a big mistake.

According to horror master John Carpenter’s new series, terror is hiding behind every corner of the ‘burbs.

You’ll never look at your comfy little crib the same way again, thanks to John Carpenter’s “Suburban Screams”.

John Carpenter: “People think of dark houses and dark places and scary stuff it’s places that we all live where the danger exists, that’s even scarier.”

The true-horror series isn’t simply the product of Carpenter’s spooky imagination.

John Carpenter: “The show’s a hybrid show it’s both scripted and unscripted.”

The stuff you’ll see actually happened to people. That’s what makes it extra scary.

John Carpenter: “True events that terrify communities and people.”

Carpenter personally directed an episode about a woman dealing with a phone stalker. She’s interviewed on camera.

Not every situation has a happy ending.

John Carpenter: “Everything is real and everything is based on what this woman went through and I suppose still going through. It’s not resolved by any means. That’s crazy, six years, six years this has been happening.”

When it comes to freaking audiences out, John Carpenter’s credits can’t be questioned.

He was the mastermind behind “the thing.”

Carpenter also introduced Michael Myers to the world in “Halloween”.

“Suburban Screams” gives him the chance to use real events to frighten the you-know-what out of viewers.

“I’ve never done anything like this before and it sounded really interesting to do.”

John Carpenter’s “Suburban Screams” is streaming on Peacock now.