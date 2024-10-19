Double, double toil and trouble! Something spook-tacular is brewing in SoFlo for Halloween.

If you’ve got it, haunt it, because the Magic City is ready for some fa-boo-lous fun this October. Deco’s checking out two parties that are sure to be a real ghoulish delight.

It’s time to scare up some fun at the Wynwood Marketplace. The epic HalloWYN party has returned.

Michael Davidson: “HalloWYN is the biggest block party in the City of Miami.”

And size really matters when it comes to this ghoulish bash.

Michael Davidson: “It’s a 55,000-square-foot property, just in the heart of Wynwood. We have both covered and open spaces.”

There’s no shortage of good vibes, either.

Michael Davidson: “We are going to have live music all night with local DJs, we are going to set up a 360-degree stage, we have a vendor market. Everybody can come in their costumes.”

Costumes are not required, but they are encouraged.

You may also want to bring your rollerblades, because…

Michael Davidson: “We are also going to have a fully functional skating ring, 80 by 80 feet, where you can come skate, dressed up as your favorite character.”

The best part about this party? The inexpensive entrance fee.

Michael Davidson: “This is the biggest block party in Miami, and it’s 100% free.”

You heard the man: He said free!

And the discounts do not stop there. If you RSVP for HalloWYN, you also get one free drink.

Michael Davidson: “It’s just good vibes in the middle of one of Miami’s most popular neighborhoods.”

When the moon shines bright on Halloween, SoFlo comes out to party on Lincoln Road.

Lincoln Road spokesperson: “Once again, Lincoln Road is gonna be hosting one of the biggest street parties in the Southeastern United States on Halloween.”

This annual boo bash isn’t just a ghoulish get-together. It’s a total takeover of one of the most iconic streets on Miami Beach.

Lincoln Road spokesperson: “We’re gonna have thousands and thousands of people here in costumes. It’s gonna start in the afternoon with trick-or-treating, with all the stores participating, and roll through the evening with this parade of amazing costumes on Lincoln Road that’ll go on into the hours of the morning.”

Dressing up is just part of the fun.

Lincoln Road spokesperson: “We’re gonna have different DJs on different blocks, so if you wanna dance in your costume to salsa, or if you wanna dance to disco, we have it for you.”

And when it comes to family-friendly festivities…

Lincoln Road spokesperson: “October 26th through October 31st we’ll have our pumpkin patch on Lincoln Road. Kids are gonna be able to come out and get pumpkins and decorate the pumpkins. We have Salt & Straw doing Halloween ice cream. We have Harry’s Pizza doing Halloween pizza. No matter what, you’re gonna have a great time.”

FOR MORE INFO:

HalloWYN Block Party

Thursday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m.-3 a.m.

Wynwood Marketplace

2250 NW 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

hallowynblockparty.com

Halloween on Lincoln Road 2024

lincolnroad.com/halloween-on-lincoln-road-2024

