New couple alert: SpongeBob SquarePants and Luke Skywalker! Say no more. Just take my money. One of Hollywood’s most enduring sea sponges is surfacing in a new adventure, and Deco talked to the stars to get to the Bikini Bottom of the story.

This time, SpongeBob isn’t just flipping Krabby Patties — he’s tagging along with a familiar ghost… the Flying Dutchman!

“The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants” sends our favorite sea sponge way off the map — straight into dangerous waters he’s never been in before.

Bill Fagerbakke and Tom Kenny say the journey is bigger, weirder and way more chaotic — in the best way possible.

Tom Kenny: “What people can expect is a lot of laughs, a lot of silliness, a lot of colors, a lot of kineticism.”

Mark Hamill, who voices the Flying Dutchman, agrees.

Mark Hamill: “But on an epic scale, I mean, this thing is big, you know, I love the series, but I’m used to being Bikini Bottom! We go into the underworld, where no sponge has gone before!”

SpongeBob’s mission? To prove that he’s a “big guy.”

Expect all the old-school silliness and a lot of heart.

Bill Fagerbakke: “It came out of the imagination of these incredible writers and storyboard artists and the underworld is really extraordinary, as Mark said. It’s really fun and a gas to see on the big screen.”

And if Patrick, SpongeBob and the Flying Dutchman ever hit SoFlo on an adventure, this would be the first thing they’d say:

Bill Fagerbakke: “Why is it so hot?!”

Tom Kenny: “I got to get out of here before the next hurricane hits!”

Mark Hamill: “At least it’s got a place to dock my ship!”

The sponge is braver, bolder and still a little absorbent.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox