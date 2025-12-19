New couple alert: SpongeBob SquarePants and Luke Skywalker! Say no more. Just take my money. One of Hollywood’s most enduring sea sponges is surfacing in a new adventure, and Deco talked to the stars to get to the Bikini Bottom of the story.

This time, SpongeBob isn’t just flipping Krabby Patties — he’s tagging along with a familiar ghost… the Flying Dutchman!

“The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants” sends our favorite sea sponge way off the map — straight into dangerous waters he’s never been in before.

Bill Fagerbakke and Tom Kenny say the journey is bigger, weirder and way more chaotic — in the best way possible.

Tom Kenny: “What people can expect is a lot of laughs, a lot of silliness, a lot of colors, a lot of kineticism.”

Mark Hamill, who voices the Flying Dutchman, agrees.

Mark Hamill: “But on an epic scale, I mean, this thing is big, you know, I love the series, but I’m used to being Bikini Bottom! We go into the underworld, where no sponge has gone before!”

SpongeBob’s mission? To prove that he’s a “big guy.”

Expect all the old-school silliness and a lot of heart.

Bill Fagerbakke: “It came out of the imagination of these incredible writers and storyboard artists and the underworld is really extraordinary, as Mark said. It’s really fun and a gas to see on the big screen.”

And if Patrick, SpongeBob and the Flying Dutchman ever hit SoFlo on an adventure, this would be the first thing they’d say:

Bill Fagerbakke: “Why is it so hot?!”

Tom Kenny: “I got to get out of here before the next hurricane hits!”

Mark Hamill: “At least it’s got a place to dock my ship!”

The sponge is braver, bolder and still a little absorbent.

