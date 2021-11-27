Thanksgiving has come and gone, so now it’s the most wonderful time of the year. We’re not taking about the holidays, though. December is actually slated to be a blockbuster month at the movies, and we’re counting down some of the biggest films coming to a theater near you.

Rachel Zegler (as Maria): “I’ve never seen you before. You’re not Puerto Rican.”

Ansel Elgort (as Tony): “Is that OK?”

Get ready for a showstopper. Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the classic musical “West Side Story” stars Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort as Tony and Maria, two teens who fall in love despite their connections to rival gangs. Catch it on the big screen Dec. 10.

Benedict Cumberbatch (as Doctor Strange): “We tampered with the stability of space-time. The multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little of.”

Hold on tight, web slingers, because thing are getting crazy in “Spider-man: No Way Home.”

Peter Parker teams up with Doctor Strange to make everyone forget he’s Spidey … and things do not go as planned. Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch swing into theaters Dec. 17.

Willen Dafoe (as Clem Hoately): “I am prepared to offer you folks one last chance to witness this supreme oddity.”

It doesn’t get more A-list than “Nightmare Alley.” Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett and Willem Dafoe star in the thriller about a carnival con man who teams up with a psychiatrist to trick people into giving them money. The circus comes to the box office Dec. 17.

Ralph Fiennes (as Duke of Oxford): “We are the first independent intelligence agency. While governments wait for orders, our people take action.”

Bring the action! Ralph Fiennes and Harris Dickinson are on a mission to save the world in the spy thriller “The King’s Man.” The prequel to the explosive “Kingsman” franchise blasts into theaters Dec. 22.

Taron Egerton (as Johnny, voice, singing): “You take all my inhibitions.”

Letitia Wright (as Noosy, voice): “What are you doing?”

Taron Egerton (as Johnny, voice, singing): “Baby, there’s nothing holding me back.”

Now that’s what I call a high note! Your favorite singing animals are back in “Sing 2,” and this time, they’re trying to put on a show like no other. It’s musical fun for the whole family, and it grooves onto the big screen Dec. 22.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen (as Morpheus): “The only thing that matters to you is still here. I know it’s why you’re still fighting, and why you will never give up.”

It’s time to return to the Matrix. “Keanu Reeves is back as Neo in “The Matrix Resurrections.” It’s set 20 years after the events of the last “Matrix” movie, and Neo seems to have forgotten who he is. You can watch the mystery unfold on Dec. 22.

