February is the month of love, and not just the romantic kind. Movie lovers also have a lot to look forward to. Deco’s drawing a big old heart around some of this month’s most anticipated releases.

Dakota Johnson (as Cassie Webb/Madame Web): “This is an emergency. Get off the train. That man is trying to kill you.”

Isabella Merced (as Anya Corazon): “Why?”

Sydney Sweeney (Julia Cornwall): “Who are you? What is going on?”

Dakota Johnson (as Cassie Webb/Madame Web): “I can see the future.”

Move over, Spider-Man. The girls are calling the shots in the new superhero flick “Madame Web.”

Dakota Johnson plays Cassie, a paramedic who starts showing powers after a near-death experience.

Dakota Johnson: “I have always really loved Marvel movies. Madame Web was very enticing to me. She’s hyper-intelligent, and her greatest superpower is her mind.”

Liam Hemsworth (as Kinney): “Reaper, you there? Reaper?”

Russell Crowe (as Reaper): “We’re here, playboy. You’ve got to get your ass on the move. Hang in there, OK?”

Liam Hemsworth is in a world of trouble in “Land of Bad,” and it’s up to Russell Crowe to help get him home.

The action thriller follows a soldier stranded in enemy territory when a mission goes wrong … and the air support team trying to keep him alive until help arrives.

Beanie Feldstein (as Sukie): “Did the two creeps find you?”

Margaret Qualley (as Jamie): “They know we have their stuff. Maybe we sell it back, shake ’em down.”

Haley Holmes (as Soccer Girl): “Are they like wanted or something?”

Joey Slotnick (as Arliss): “Oh, no, they’re not in trouble at all.”

A road trip turns into complete chaos in “Drive-Away Dolls.”

Two friends rent a car for a little getaway to Tallahassee, only to discover a mysterious briefcase in the trunk. Now they’re being chased by a group of bad guys that includes Colman Domingo. Oh, and Matt Damon is in this, too, because why not?!

Kingsley Ben-Adir (as Bob Marley): “Reggae’s the people music.”

Character in “Bob Marley: One Love”: “You know you’re a superstar?”

Kingsley Ben-Adir (as Bob Marley): “I ain’t a superstar.”

One love, one movie. The story of reggae icon Bob Marley comes to the big screen in the new biographical musical titled “Bob Marley: One Love.”

The film stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the prolific singer and chronicles his life, from his rise to fame to his death in 1981.

Kingsley Ben-Adir: “To find his vulnerability, in a way that felt truthful, took a lot of nuancing. Can’t just put Bob in a scene where he’s crying because it’s not real, and that was the instruction from Jamaica: ‘Bob’s not soft.'”

Concert crowd (singing): “Every little thing, is gonna be alright.”

