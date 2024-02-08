Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and for you slackers who haven’t made plans for your beau or loved one yet, get on it! Slacker or not, Deco is here for you. A Miami hotspot wants you to spend your V-Day a little differently this year … by getting high in the sky.

Couples, get ready to take your love life to new heights. Literally.

Treetop Trekking in Miami, located in Jungle Island, is inviting you to try something adventurous this Valentine’s Day.

Lauren Inderbitzin: “We are hosting ‘Love at First Height,’ which is a super exciting activation that we have going on for couples to come and have some thrill-seeking fun on Valentine’s Day.”

“Thrill” is the keyword. The park has multiple obstacle courses designed to make your heart race in more ways than one — all while being suspended 55 feet in the air.

Lauren Inderbitzin: “It is a great opportunity to get out and be above the jungle to get that bird’s-eye view of everything going on.

It’s also a great way to escape the mundane V-Day traditions of roses, chocolate and stuffed animals (even though I like those. too).

Lauren Inderbitzin: “We here at Jungle Island just wanted to do something really unique for couples, and something that you don’t see every single day. This is not your everyday occurrence of going to dinner. This is something that’s really active.”

From climbing to ziplining. The entire trek will take you about three hours to complete.

But the fun doesn’t stop in the air.

Lauren Inderbitzin: “They’ll also get a special picnic basket filled with all sorts of goodies and even some bottle of bubbly.”

I mean, what is Valentine’s Day with a little Champagne and food? Charcuterie, anyone?

Lauren Inderbitzin: “The picnic time is a really special time for the couple to get to sit down and enjoy that quiet time together.”

But wait! There is just one more thing included in this lover’s day package: a wallaby encounter!

Lauren Inderbitzin: “You’re going to meet three of our Bennett wallabies. You’re going to get to feed, touch, interact and take pictures with them.”

The entire deal will run you about $600 per couple, but the memories are priceless.

William Hurwitz, I had an absolute blast. I think this was amazing for both of us. We’ve been on a few dates now and I wanted to kind of spice it up. I think we are connecting even more.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Treetop Trekking Miami

Love at First Height – Valentine’s Package

Jungle Island

1111 Parrot Jungle Trail

Miami, FL 33132

miamitreetoptrekking.com/promotions/valentines-package

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.