SoFlo foodies have a new place to call home, and they better bring their appetite to a massive seven-story food hall where visitors will never run out of new things to eat and drink.

Julia & Henry’s…

Alex Miranda: “It’s the only thing that I’ve been seeing on social media for like a week.”

Antonella Santomaur: “It looks like Julia & Henry’s is the new place to be.”

… Is like a one-stop shop.

Daniel Peña: “We have the highest concentration of James Beard, Michelin, 50 best chefs under one roof, so you can come and spend the whole day here eating fantastic food, having great drinks.”

… for your five senses.

Antonella Santomaur: “Enjoy the environment, the experience, the music.”

The brand-new downtown Miami – wait, is it a food hall?

Alex Miranda: “No, we love to call it a multi-entertainment destination or eatery.”

Has taken over the historic Walgreens building on Flagler Street.

Daniel Peña: “Mr. Walgreens loved cruises and stuff like that, so he designed the building to look like a cruise. That’s why, when you enter the building, you’ll see there are different decks.”

Maybe you won’t find shampoo bottles here anymore, but how about…

Antonella Santomaur: “We have roughly around 700 bottles of wine.”

Whoa, a little nosh first. OK, maybe one at La Época.

Alex Miranda: “My dream come true: a glass of wine.”

But with 26 options for eating alone, like…

Antonella Santomaur: Michy’s, Michelle Bernstein, with fried chicken.”

…where do you start?

Antonella Santomaur: “I would say the Wagyu beef burgers from June.”

By Chef José Andrés, only if I have to.

Give me a minute.

Alex Miranda: “Wow. That is so good.”

To the very last drop…

Let’s wash that down with the Watermelon Girlfriend sour ale at Boxelder.

Alex Miranda: “It tastes like watermelon on a summer evening, and it sounds just like a song.”

Before filling back up again at the Peruvian-Cantonese Sankuay.

Mmmm, noodles…

Alex Miranda: “I’m so full. But I’m still eating.”

You could literally be here all day.

Alex Miranda: “Hour… nine.”

Dessert, anyone?

Antonella Santomaur: “We have Yann Couvreur, a very renowned French pastry chef, who has one Michelin star.”

All in tribute to Miami founder Julia Tuttle and industrialist Henry Flagler.

Daniel Peña: “Almost like a journey, you’re discovering. You walk to one space, and you are like, ‘Wow!’ And then go to the next one, and it’s like another surprise.”

