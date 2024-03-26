There’s a fine line between a good rom-com and a great one. Not only do you need to have the right chemistry, but the story has to have Anne Hathaway in it, obviously.

The Princess of Genovia, if you’re familiar. Moving on, Prime Video’s “The Idea of You” checks all of those boxes. Deco caught up with the cast at Austin’s South by Southwest festival.

Sparks are flying between Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine in the new rom-com, “The Idea of You.”

Anne Hathaway (as Solène): “What about what people will say?”

Nicholas Galitzine (as Hayes): “I don’t care what they say.”

Here’s the tea. She’s a 40-year-old single mom and he’s the 24-year-old lead singer of the biggest boy band in the world!

Anne Hathaway (as Solène): “I’m too old for you.”

Nicholas Galitzine (as Hayes): “No, you’re not.”

Wait, is this about to be the hottest movie of the season?

Anne Hathaway: “I think it already is.”

Okay, chemistry! We see you!

Nicholas Galitzine (as Hayes): “What do you feel when you look at it?”

Anne Hathaway (as Solène): “Everything.”

This film will totally have you feeling all the feels. So it’s only fair Deco gets the lowdown of what movies take the cast on an emotional rollercoaster.

Anne Hathaway: “There’s a movie called American Fiction, directed by Cord Jefferson, and I sobbed and laughed and was worried and scared and I felt like that was such a full ride.”

Nicholas Galitzine: “Past lives wrecked me. I don’t think I’ve cried watching a movie like that for a very long time.”

Remember when we said Nick’s character in the movie is in a boy band?

Well, that’s actually him doing the singing!

Nicholas Galitzine: “It’s really fun getting to dip into that really broad musical world.”

The songs in the movie are super catchy. But when it comes to bops that get stuck in Anne and Nick’s heads.

Anne Hathaway: “Texas Hold ’em by Beyonce.”

Nicholas Galitzine: “End of beginning by Djo, who is, you know, Joe Kerry, amazing actor.”