A new exhibit at Wynwood’s The Paradox Museum’ is defying the laws of attraction. Zero Gravity gives an illusion that you’re upside down and all around.

Visitors mount their phones on the wall that moves with them. So you get to walk the walls and the ceilings, kind of like Spider-Man.

Samantha Impellizeri: “It’s definitely space meets Spider-Man; that’s a great way to describe it. It’s a great way to get scroll-stopping photos and videos, and Zero Gravity is no exception.”

This addition is now open, along with 70 other interactive exhibits.

Tickets start at $26 for guests aged 12 and older and $20 for children ages 4 to 11.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Paradox Museum

2301 North Miami Avenue

Miami, FL 33127

Tickets

