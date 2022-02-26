Fox’s hit new show “I Can See Your Voice” is taking TV by storm, so much so that it might be on Doppler radar. Now it’s back for its second season, with all-new secret singers who may or may not have vocal chops.

One secret singer from the latest episode is from right here in SoFlo. Deco sat down with her to talk about the show.

In “I Can See Your Voice,” contestants have to figure out good singers from the bad.

They get a little help from a panel of celebrity “detectives,” but they gotta get it right, or they miss out on big bucks.

Ken Jeong, host, “I Can See Your Voice”: “Let’s get the investigation going and reveal tonight’s secret voices.”

The secret voices are the ones performing on stage, but no one knows who’s got talent and who doesn’t.

One of Wednesday night’s secret voices was a South Florida local, Elisa Chavez, aka Elilo, better known as…

Ken Jeong: “It’s Florist, with a voice that’s as fresh as a daisy.”

Elilo’s title on the show was inspired by her job in high school.

Elilo: “I used to sell flowers on the side of the street, like every weekend or so, and the producers thought it was pretty cool.”

Get this: it was her first time being on TV … until now.

Elilo: “My experience being on the show, it was honestly really exciting.”

Elilo had to go against some tough talent.

Mountain Biker (“singing”): “You bring an energy I’ve never felt before.”

Elilo: “The lip sync battle was really fun. I went against the Mountain Biker, and just the whole process of just learning the moves, and I never really lip-synced before, so that was a whole process to learn.”

Her performance was so good, she left everyone guessing…

Celebrity detective: “The way she embodied the movements was great, I would say the florist is a good singer.”

Celebrity detective: “I think she’s a good singer.”

But in the end…

Contestant: “I’m going to go with my gut. I see the Florist as being too good to be true. I’m going to go with that she is a bad singer.”

So, can she sing or not?

Elilo (“singing”): “Now I can’t imagine how you could be so OK, now that I’m gone. You said forever, now I drive alone past your street.”

