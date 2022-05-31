Here in SoFlo, we just love a good party. Yes, and a good party’s gotta have great music, period. There’s no good party without good music. It’s a good thing we’ve got tons of talent here in the magic city, like DJ Dimelo Flow. He’s dropping some beats and telling Deco all about his new album.

He’s got rhythm and he’s definitely got flow, but now SoFlo producer and DJ Dimelo Flow also has his first studio album “Always dream,” dropping next week.

DJ Dimelo Flow: “Years in the making, years of dreaming, and now it’s here.”

Dimelo got his start in music at an early age, but that wasn’t always the plan.

DJ Dimelo Flow: “My dream was to play in the NBA. To play basketball, to play in the NBA, and I got in a car accident. I broke my femur, and when I broke my femur, I started falling in love with music.”

That love led to him learning how to DJ. After playing in clubs across the state, he met Reggaeton singer Justin Quiles and joined him on tour. That’s how the stage name Dimelo Flow was born.

DJ Dimelo Flow: “Dimelo Flow has a lot of meaning. It’s a person with style. A person with flow. A person with charisma. My personality tells me my name.”

“Always Dream” is being released on June 9th.

DJ Dimelo Flow: “It’s very special because it has a Reggaeton, old school feel to it, so it’s like a party record.”

The album’s got 28 tracks, including a collab with Brazilian superstar Annita, and Dimelo tells Deco there’s something here for everybody.

DJ Dimelo Flow: “If you want something upbeat, it has something upbeat. If you want something that relates to something that might’ve happened to you in the past, it has stories. It also has party music. It also has music for when you wake up in the morning.”

If you wanna see him DJ in person, head on over to Liv Nightclub at the Fountainbleu Hotel on Miami Beach.

DJ Dimelo Flow: “The energy at Liv is like you’re in Vegas.”

He’s had a residency there every Thursday for the last couple of years, and he says the club energy definitely helps him in the studio.

DJ Dimelo Flow: “I created my sound from the club. I hear what people feel when I play it at the club, so I translate that into what I produce.”

