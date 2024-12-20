Christmas isn’t only about presents under the tree. Everyone appreciates a gift in their glass during the holidays. Deco got tips on where to find the best sips around.

If you need a little help getting into the holiday spirit. John Martin’s on Miracle Mile is coming to your rescue.

The Irish pub and restaurant is feeling festive and has gone all out with its Christmas decor.

Emi Guerra, Christmas in Miami: “We have everything from lights to snowmen and reindeer, tons of Christmas trees.”

It’s part of the iconic hotspot’s holiday pop-up bar.

Emi Guerra: “Miami is not really thought of as the “Christmas place”, if you think about it. But for us it was important to sort of just make it happen.”

And they’re doing just that. Starting with these holiday-themed cocktails

Emi Guerra: “We have over a dozen holiday cocktails and shots. One of them being the nutcracker, which is a delightful blend of peanut butter, Irish whisky, banana liquor, and Bailey’s.”

Other standouts include the “cranberry cheer” and plenty of shots to choose from. But if you’re just here for the vibes or to post on the gram, you can do that, too!

Emi Guerra: “There are tons of places to take pictures inside John Martians; it’s completely Instagrammable. There’s games, there’s darts, great drinks, and amazing food.”

Tony Boukhari, Drink it All In: “This is the first place i wanted to stop at and it’s truly better being here now because the atmosphere, the people, the lights it just a show truly”

Meanwhile, at “S3,” inside the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, the restaurant people unveiled their new Christmastime cocktails.

Tony Boukhari: “So, you can get them throughout the entire month of December. you can get them at every single one of our TRP locations and we’re ready for all our guests to come and try them.”

Choosing from the bunch won’t be easy. Just be strong—we know you can do it.

Tony Boukhari: “They’re very different from one another, everything touching base on a different spirit, from bourbon to vodka to tequila, mescals. there’s something for everybody in there.”

“The Christmas tree martini” is exactly what you think it is if you’re thinking’ it’s fabulous.

Tony Boukhari: “You’ll get flavors of apple cider and cranberry, really bringing out those holiday festive notes, and we use Grey Goose vodka that’s infused with pure vanilla bean.”

Ol’ Saint Nick goes native with “the ho-ho hula.”.

Tony Boukhari: “It is going to come in a tiki glass that’s a hula Santa Claus. it has patron tequila in there it’s got some tropical flavors with pineapple.”

You’ll float straight to heaven with a glass of the bourbon-driven “angel’s eggnog.”

Tony Boukhari: “We’re doing that with Angel’s Envy; we’re infusing it with some pecan and some almond. We use our homemade eggnog recipe, and we garnish it with some beautiful angel’s wings to bring it all together.”

