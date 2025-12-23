The Orange Bowl wanted to find their new national anthem singer, they teamed up with the whole world. And boy did we deliver! South Florida, we mean — not us, we can’t sing. Because the big game on Jan. 1 now has its singing star. Her name is Krystal, and her voice is Krystal clear.

We’ve got your winner…

Krystal Molina: “I just got so excited I had to apply.”

…To sing the national anthem for the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl football game on New Year’s Day.

Krystal Molina (singing): “And the rockets’ red glare, the bombs bursting in air, gave proof through the night that our flag was still there.”

OK, Mariah Carey! No, that’s not her name, it’s Krystal Molina, and she’ll be a star soon enough. Because after 100 talented singers applied, only the finalists were invited to sing their hearts out at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday.

Bob Lafferty: “We had an amazing 10 performers come, and we picked the ultimate winner. It was unanimous.”

Before the panel of judges…

Bruce Orosz: “She was the first contestant, and she set the bar.”

…Called one name only.

Krystal Molina: “I was kind of shocked, I’m not going to lie. There were so many amazing singers here today and each and every one of them brought something special to the table.”

Humble and classy! Dedicated to her craft, too.

Krystal Molina: “I’ve been singing since I was about seven. But I’ve always liked an opportunity to get on stage, any opportunity where there’s a mic, I’d always jump on.”

Krystal has a growing following on TikTok and has already released four singles.

Krystal Molina: “This is just another stepping stone that I’m so happy to be a part of.”

No pressure, it’s just the Star Spangled Banner on national television.

Bruce Orosz: “Timing is very important and confidence to invoke that emotion that brings goosebumps to the crowd.”

But she’s got this, OK, for her family, she says, and for her Miami community.

Krystal Molina: “To be a part of this, to be on such a big stage, have so many eyes on me. I’m so excited to show the world what I can do.”

Plus, any crystal ball will show you that Krystal has a bright future.

Krystal Molina: “I am from Broward. I just graduated from American Heritage High School. But now I’m a freshman starting my second semester at New York University.”

She’ll be happy back here in the heat for her starring moment on the field.

Bob Lafferty: “Well, she came out and just crushed it, so bring that same energy. Do it again. Engage with the crowd is always great, and wear orange.”

Krystal Molina: “We have to tune in, watch the game. Have a great, amazing day. And I’m happy to show up and show out.”

