Elvis lives! Juggerknot Theatre Company is calling on the spirit of rock and roll through “conjuring the king”. It’s a one-person immersive show about an ultimate Elvis Presley fan, named Avery. Get ready to be all shook up. Here’s a sneak peek.

“Are these yours honey? screams”

Elvis Presley fandom started the underwear-throwing trend in the 60’s.

“Every scrapbook, every little clip, and everything of Elvis Presley. He’s got it all.”

The burning love for the king is still alive and kicking today.

“Singing the brain is flaming, I don’t know which way to go.”

Juggerknot Theatre company took the “stuck-on-Elvis” feels and turned them into a play called, “Conjuring the King”.

Tanya Bravo: “The audience is invited in as fan members. There are only 15 people that show up at a time. They get an email from Avery asking them to come to a secret location here in Miami.”

This intimate immersive show centers around, Avery.

Susie K Taylor: “Avery is a beautiful woman who’s obsessed with Elvis.”

And you’re not going crazy.

June Raven Romero: “We’re both very. Avery one and two. Avery 1, 1.5. Avery a and b.”

These two talents alternate between two shows, Wednesday through Sunday night and they make people dig deep to become an ultimate fans.

June Raven Romero: “There are certain things about Avery that are out of this world, and some could say crazy, but there are more things about Avery that are identifiable and universal.”

The multiple sets are total Elvis shrines to get you to rock and roll the night away.

Susie K. Taylor: “They’re having the best time. They’re like screaming, they’re dancing. They’re participating in everything Avery is doing.”

Tickets are $77 with a VIP option for a complete Elvis experience.

Tanya Bravo: “There are a lot of different surprises. There’s music. There’s a little bit of eating. There’s a little bit of drinking. There’s a lot of storytelling. There’s a lot of backstory of who she is. Hopefully, the message is that really at the end of the day you are the king.”

You’ll get the deets on the hidden Miami location once you buy tickets, which is available until April 28th.

CONJURING THE KING: AN IMMERSIVE ELVIS THEATRE EXPERIENCE

Little River, Miami, FL, US

Wednesdays-Sundays

