Calling all seafood lovers, this one’s for you. The South Florida Seafood Festival is back. Come one, come all!

This weekend, get ready to try some of the best seafood the Sunshine State has to offer.

Michael Priceman: “Seafood lovers, get ready, this is gonna be a good one.”

The South Florida Seafood Festival is celebrating its 10th year, and this time, they’re back in the Grove.

Michael Priceman: “We love that we’re having the event at Regatta Park, located in Coconut Grove. We’re surrounded by water, which is the perfect background, the perfect setting for The Seafood Festival.”

This year, the festival is featuring more than 30 local seafood favorites, live entertainment and a kids zone.

Michael Priceman: “This event is for everyone. It’s family fun. It’s great for the whole family.”

Chefs will also be on hand in the kitchen lab.

Michael Priceman: “Our kitchen lab is a cooking segment that showcases some of the local chefs and some of the best dishes they have to offer at their establishments.”

Like Mau’s in Midtown…

Chef Billy Dimotakis: “Mau is a bohemian Mediterranean restaurant. We serve the best seafood in the city.”

Chef Billy will be grilling up a branzino that he promises will be cooked to perfection.

Chef Billy: “We’re gonna grill it, put it in the oven, and as soon as it comes out of the oven, that four-pounder is just gonna melt right in your mouth.”

Champy’s Seafood, a family-owned home delivery service, will be spotlighting their fresh stone crabs.

Fernando Barzana: “Champy’s Seafood has the freshest stone crabs out there. We crack them for you.”

And they’ll teach you how to crack them.

They’ll also be serving up some tasty fish dip and key lime pies from Sweet Lich’s.

Fernando Barzana: “Everybody likes eating stone crabs. That always puts a smile on somebody’s face.”

This is Champy’s first festival, and they’re excited for more people to sample their food.

Fernando Barzana: “We get to headline the seafood fest. Me and my wife, we’ve been waiting for something like this for a couple of years now, and it will mean a lot to us.”

The South Florida Seafood Festival is this Sunday.

Kids under 12 get in free, and if you check out the kitchen lab, make sure to stick around and sample the food.

For More Info:

South Florida Seafood Festival

Coconut Grove Regatta Park

3500 Pan American Drive, Miami 33133

southfloridaseafoodfestival.com

