If you grew up in south Florida, you most definitely know Jade Alexander’s voice.

The radio personality has been tossing to our favorites songs, on our favorites stations for many years. But now, the SoFlo staple has a new home.

Deco’s Alex Miranda got the wake-up call to tell this story.

You know how Rihanna says, ‘Please don’t stop the music?’

Well, on hits 97.3, Jade Alexander doesn’t have to say “please” because she’s in control of a brand new morning show, and I woke up at 4 a.m. to find out more.

That voice.

Jade Alexander: “You were watching me from the window when I was dancing, don’t pretend.”

Is signature SoFlo, even after an ungodly alarm.

Jade Alexander: “2:30 in the morning, so by you know by 3:30 in the afternoon your kind of like, ‘aye, donde esta el cortadito?'”

And back on the radio, where Jade Alexander belongs. Now, on Hits 97.3, the Rhythm of Miami.

Jade Alexander: “They approached me, and I was like, ‘Heh heh, mornings again.’ But, you know what, they sold me just on who they are.”

After leaving 102.7 the Beach in 2019.

Alex Miranda: “But you’re going to give me all the ‘chisme,’ right?”

Jade Alexander: “Oh, hang tight, honey, I’m not done. I’m a dog mom, and I lost all three dogs in ’20, ’21, and ’22. But I was there for them until the very end, and then literally, like a month after I lost my last one, I get the call from Hits 97.3 saying, ‘Hey.'”

Jade’s loyal fans were happy to hear it.

Jade Alexander: “And the response, and the reception, and the welcome has been so overwhelming. The first couple of days I went back on the air, I was in tears.”

They might also remember her entertainment reporter days flirting with Tom Cruise.

Jade Alexander: “Is this how you stay so fine, doing physical movies like Minority Report?”

Tom Cruise: “What do you mean, in terms of the activity?”

Jade Alexander: “Dude, you’re fine.”

But, back to the music.

Jade Alexander: “I love David Guetta, I love Beyonce, I love Calvin Harris.”

Alex: “And you didn’t play a Nicki Minaj song for me, so I’m going to have to come back, by the way.”

Jade Alexander: “This is our request line.”

Jade invited me on the air.

Jade Alexander: “Alex, thank you so much for waking up so early.”

Alex: “Ugh, it was my pleasure. But now I have to get back on I-95, and I’m not looking forward to that.”

Well, as long as I get some.

Jade Alexander: “Cafecito.”

Alex: Pero, nina! Al fin.”

Caffeine does help when launching a morning show.

Jade Alexander: “We have some surprises coming up.”

Weekdays from 6 to 10!

Alex: “On me, baby.”

Jade Alexander: “Hello, security.”

Where this hometown girl,

Jade Alexander: “I can relate to, you know, La Carreta, Versailles.”

Knows her listeners.

Jade Alexander: “You’re a Miami girl, you speak both languages and you speak the Miami language, because lets not forget.”

Alex: “It’s a third.”

Two Kendall kids with a hot mic, what could go wrong?

Jade Alexander: “Are you going to be able to do Deco tonight at 7:30?”

Alex: “I will look like the walking dead, but you know it’s fine. There are makeup artists, so we can figure it out.”

Jade: “But do you wear pants?”

Alex: “Never.”

Listen to Jade weekdays on hits 97.3 from 6 to 10 a.m.

P.S. Her sleep tips are, set the A.C. to 67 degrees, install blackout curtains and no calls after 8.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.