The dog days of summer aren’t here yet. But this is a special time of year for South Florida canines.

The fifth annual Paws Patio celebration is back. Your four-legged friend wants us to tell you all about it.

This is a chance to spoil your little cuties big-time.

They get to hang with their pals in the SoFlo sun, get showered with affection at every turn, chow down on some tasty treats.

And their two-legged pals don’t do so bad, either.

Gina Genna: “Humans are free, the doggie passport is $22. You get 10 samples from local doggie vendors, in addition to that you get a swag bag filled with stuff, you get a free selfie photo with your dog and unlimited puppachinos.”

Get out your calendars and mark your spot. Paws Patio goes down at the InterContinental Miami on Saturday, April 4.

FOR MORE INFO:

Paws Patio

InterContinental Miami

100 Chopin Plaza

Miami, FL 33131

Website

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