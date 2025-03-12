St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, which means you have a great excuse to drink a lot and lucky for you, South Florida is serving up some generous St. Paddy’s Day parties. From green beer to Irish whiskey, the celebrations are pouring in. Deco is filling you in.

Something’s brewing in Miami, and it’s looking a whole lot like St. Patrick’s Day.

Biscayne Bay Brewery is kicking off St. Patty’s Day with a weekend full of Irish cheer.

Walter Harrison: “For St Patrick’s Day this year, we are bringing in all the classics. We’re doing $3 stouts and green beer, $5 Jameson shots, and also $8 Irish car bombs”

Did you say green beer? Ok, now I’m intrigued, what makes it green?

Walter Harrison: “That’s actually between us and the leprechauns. You just have to come drink the green beer and enjoy it and have a fun time with us.”

The drink specials don’t stop there though.

Walter Harrison: “We also have our great happy hour specials. Also, we’re going to have $4 beers, $8 wines, $10 cocktails, plus a bunch of great bites to choose from.”

Come for the drinks, but stay for the vibes.

Walter Harrison: “We are going to have the best party here, with all of those specials that I just mentioned plus great music and fun. There is no chance you are going to miss it.”

If you’re still in the mood to party, head up to Fort Lauderdale, because The Wharf is rolling out its own St. Paddy’s Day bash!

Emi Guerra: “We celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the same way everybody should. With some good ol’ drinking and fun.”

On Saturday, March 15, starting at noon and going ’til late, the wharf is turning up.

“Every Saint Patrick’s Day, at the wharf fort Lauderdale, we have the most amazing party. We always have DJs playing the party is always live there entertainers. There is a lot going on.”

And whisky lovers there is a special deal for you.

Emi Guerra: “The big stand out for Saint Patrick’s Day for us is the fact that you can buy any shot of Irish whiskey and you get a free beer.”

You heard the man. Free, but that’s not the only thing that’s free.

Emi Guerra: “We never charge a cover at The Wharf. Guest that wants to show up just have to come by, RSVP, and they get a free shot glass on the way in.”

And then there’s the food.

Emi Guerra: “We’ll have food available for everyone. We have some Irish standout favorites as well as some of our usual suspects that serve food at The Wharf Fort Lauderdale.”

So throw on your best green outfit, bring your luck, and get ready for a St. Patrick’s celebration to remember!

FOR MORE INFO:

Biscayne Bay Brewery

100 NE 1st Ave Third Floor, Miami, FL 33132

Website



The Wharf Fort Lauderdale

20 W Las Olas Blvd,

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Website

