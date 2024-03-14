If you’re looking to party this St. Patrick’s Day weekend, then you’re in luck, because Miami is a pot full of gold-filled events.

I-rish we could attend them all, but maybe you can? Take a look!

Are you ready to paint the city green?

Irish eyes will be smiling upon Miami, as the St. Patty’s Day celebrations begin.

Michael Davidson: “It’s going to be a full night of live music.”

Wynwood Marketplace wants you to party with them!

Michael Davidson: “This Sunday, March 17th, from 2 p.m. to 3 a.m., we are going to be having the biggest Saint Patrick’s Day block party in Miami.”

He’s not kidding when he says the biggest.

Michael Davidson: “We are going to have 50,000 square feet fully activated — live music, an artisan market. We’re going to have a bunch of different food concepts out here, unlimited green beer.”

Best part: admission is free, and the first 500 people to RSVP get a free green beer before 9 p.m.

Michael Davidson: “This is a Saint Patrick’s Day tradition; people come back every single year. We are going to be packed again this year. Come check it out.”

Biscayne Bay Brewing Company, downtown’s first and only brewery, is also serving up St. Patty’s Day vibes.

Walter Harrison: “This is our first Saint Patrick’s Day celebration, so we want to make sure it’s an awesome one.”

And their happy hour is sure to leave you feeling lucky.

Walter Harrison: “The happy hour is going to $6 beers from 2 until 6 pm, $7 wines and $9 cocktails.”

But that’s not all.

Walter Harrison: “We’re going to have whisky flights, Irish nachos, we’re featuring our bay gimlet cocktail, as well as green beer all day long.”

Come prepared for fun, because…

Walter Harrison: “It’s going to be a Saint Patrick’s Day party like no other, so everybody, come, wear your green and come celebrate with us.”

Don’t stop the party, because John Martin’s is back for its annual Saint Patrick’s Day Festival.

Emi Guerra: “For the last 31-plus years, John Martin’s has closed down several streets in Coral Gables and celebrated Saint Patrick’s Day like no other.”

But this year is a little different.

Emi Guerra: “This year we are doing it two days: March 16th and the 17th.”

Two days of green fun, so take your vitamins, because you will need them.

Emi Guerra: “We close down four city blocks, we put live music show on. There are bars all over the place where we have incredible specials. There’s food for everyone as well. Everyone is welcome, and we look forward to having you.”

FOR MORE INFO:

St. Pat’s Wynwood

The Wynwood Marketplace

2308 NW 5th Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

stpatswynwood.com

Biscayne Bay Brewing Company

100 NE 1st Ave., Third Floor

Miami, FL 33132

biscaynebaybrewing.com

31st Annual John Martin’s St Patrick’s Street Festival

253 Miracle Mile

Coral Gables, FL 33134

eventbrite.com/e/31st-annual-johnmartins-st-patricks-street-festival-tickets

