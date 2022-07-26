We have all seen how expensive things are getting. Rent, food, gas, clothes — it’s taking a bite out of all of our bank accounts. Finally, it pays to live in South Florida. We’ve got a discount for you. Now you can get your grub on and keep some change in your pocket.

Got a Florida ID? Then this deal’s for you.

Moises Acosta: “If you are a South Florida local and you live in our area, we give you a card that you can keep and show for your discount.”

Residents get a break of all handcrafted hot spots.

Moises Acosta: “Handcrafted Hospitality is a restaurant management company. We manage Apothecary, Pizza Craft and Tacocraft.”

From now ’till the end of October…

Moises Acosta: “All you have to do is show your ID. You pick it up at any of our locations, and we’ll give it to you. That way, you can keep it in your wallet, purse, keep it handy. It’s kind of like the AmEx card.”

The deal at Pizza Craft in Fort Laudy dauty will not disappoint.

Stefanie Mogull: “The local discount card here at Pizza Craft is amazing. We get 15% off just for living here, so I love coming here and eating all the amazing food.”

Drinks can be pricey, but not if you’re hanging out at Apothecary 330 in Fort Lauderdale.

William Walton: “The Apothecary 330 is honoring $10 specialty cocktails.”

That’s $4 off. Saving money is my jam.

Aaron Goodwin: “You can get pretty much any type of drink that you’re looking for, and it makes a super reasonable and affordable for everyone here in the mostly expensive South Florida.”

Take the card to any Taco Craft in Miami-Dade or Broward, and eat to your heart’s content.

David Capote: “You are going to get 20% off of $50 on all regularly priced menu items.”

Now we’re taco’ing.

Corey Pendlebury: “This is, like, a really great benefit. Where else are you going to get something like this? I mean, thank Florida for giving it back a little bit.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Handcrafted Hospitality

275 Commercial Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

954-800-9561

Pizza Craft Italian Specialties & Cocktail Bar

330 Himmarshee St. #1

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

954-616-8028

Apothecary 330 – A Cocktail Bar

330 SW 2nd St., Suite 2

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

954-616-8028

Tacocraft – Taqueria & Tequila Bar

5829 SW 73rd St,

South Miami, FL 33143

305-668-5612

4400 N Ocean Drive

Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, FL 33308

954-530-3763

510 N Federal Highway

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

754-779-7437

