Deco’s all about supporting South Florida talent — even South Florida talent other than ourselves.

When we heard the hot dance tracks of Key West resident Liza Jane, we knew we had to catch up with her … so we did. You can thank us later.

Liza Jane (singing): “Are you the man or the monster, are you Jekyll or Hyde.”

Dance diva Liza Jane is burning up the charts with her club-banging tunes.

Liza Jane (singing): “I was under the spell, torn from heaven to hell.”

We sat down with the home girl in ADRIFT Mare Restaurant in Brickell.

Liza Jane: “Well, I am born in Miami, I’ve lived in Key West my whole life. I grew up there, and I’ve been singing since I was 2 years old.”

When you’ve been singing that long, you’re bound to try your hand at different styles.

Liza Jane: “I always had a classical background and influence in a lot of the styles I do today. I’ve done rock, country, pop, now I’m doing pop-dance music.”

That impressive musical mix led her right back home to the sounds she heard growing up.

Liza Jane: “I just love it. I just think it’s fun, and being from South Florida and Key West and Miami, it’s just cool to have like dance music and party music that everyone wants to have a good time to at clubs.”

Being trained classically lets Liza Jane take her songs to areas most singers can only dream of.

Liza Jane: “I’ll incorporate some high notes, like that classical ethereal sound.”

Liza Jane (singing): “I’m a survivor, I am a warrior.”

LJ writes the lyrics to the songs she sings. It’s okay to dance all night to her tunes, but don’t forget to listen to what she’s saying.

Liza Jane: “I wanted to make sure that the dance beat also supported the lyrics and vice versa, so I could still write, you know, music true to myself, the message that I want to get across to my audience.”

She says it works on her latest single, “Sacrifice.”

Liza Jane (singing): “‘Cause I want to be your sacrifice, dance for you babe until I die.”

Liza Jane says she’s committed to exploring the boundaries of dance-pop, to see how far she can push the genre.

Liza Jane: “Right now I’m really happy with the style that I chose and the direction that I’m going in. I just want to see where the dance-pop world takes me.”

Liza Jane (singing): “I want to be your sacrifice.”

