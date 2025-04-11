Things are sizzling on Fox’s “Next Level Chef” with only two episodes left, and a South Florida contestant is bringing the spice. Deco got the dish from the Coconut Creek social media chef on his flavorful journey.

Chef Gordon Ramsay: “The title will be staying right where it [expletive] belongs.”

Those are some bold words from Chef Gordon Ramsay, but all true. He is the reigning champ of “Next Level Chef” facing against Team Arrington and Team Blais.

Chef Nyesha Arrington: “You are my team, the most talented chefs. My first pick is Bobby. He’s the strong silent type.”

Or is he?

Bobby Hicks, social media chef/contestant: “In real life, I’m a very sociable, you know, a little butterfly. I love to smile and hang out and just make people feel happy.”

For SoFlo contestant Bobby Hicks, he can handle the heat.

Bobby Hicks: “If something catches on fire, it doesn’t really help you at all to panic and throw something around. Actually stuff catching on fire is probably the least of my worries on that show.”

Chef Gordon Ramsay: “The first in ‘Next Level Chef’ history. There’s nine of you running for one platform.”

Because focus is the name of the game, especially when there are too many chefs in the top level kitchen.

Bobby Hicks: “The grab is actually one of the most challenging aspects of this entire competition. It’s really, really important that you’re actually being thoughtful about what you are grabbing.”

Yeah, because you have to use what you grab.

Bobby Hicks: “You can have an incredible protein and, you know, accidentally grab chocolate sauce or something really, really strange that actually doesn’t go with your dish.”

Bobby Hicks (in social media video): “Today we’re going to be starting out with a pineapple upside down cake from 1935.”

For Chef Bobby, having retro taste buds is the next level goal.

Bobby Hicks: “I specialize in making mid-century American meals, and I kinda make the good, the bad and the gelatin, as I say, so you guys don’t have to. It’s a lot about food history.”

And, if he wins the quarter-million grand prize…

Bobby Hicks: “The bigger thing, actually, for me than just the money alone is actually the opportunity to have a one-year mentorship with the three mentors. I mean for four months each, you have a direct pipeline with Chef Ramsay or Chef Arrington or Chef Blaise.”

Chef Gordon Ramsay: “Mm-hmm. Wow! Some good dishes out there.”

Chef Nyesha Arrington: “Really good.”

Catch Bobby Hicks on the “Thunderdome” episode Thursday night, right here on 7. After you see our lovely faces, of course.

