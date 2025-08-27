If your playlist needs a little more spice — we’ve got just the thing. A South Florida artist is teaming up with a star-studded crew of Grammy winners. The result? A song so catchy it’ll get stuck in your head like crazy glue.

Need a new anthem that makes you move?

South Florida’s own Alexis Salgado is heating things up with her latest bilingual banger, Pegaito.

Alexis Salgado: “It has a fusion of salsa, cumbia, reggaeton, which is very different just in the production itself, and I think also the fact that, we collaborated Spanglish into this song.”

The song’s got the flavor. We’re talkin’ a Grammy-winning dream team.

Alexis Salgado: “I had the opportunity to collaborate with Grammy award winners, Tony Succar, Alex Acuña, Reinier Bonachea and Ricardo Martinez, and all I needed was a voice to put on the track, to sing with me and I immediately thought about my label mate, the talented singing chef, Dennis Fernandez.”

And while “Pegaito” is all about the vibes right now, Alexis isn’t stopping anytime soon.

More collabs, more rhythm and more reasons to keep your dancing shoes by the door.

Alexis Salgado: “I also have some other projects that I am working on in English, and in Spanish!”

Alexis, a two-time Billboard Top 40 Artist, is known for bouncing between genres like it’s her cardio, and what she wants most is…

Alexis Salgado: “When people listen to ‘Pegaito,’ I hope that they’re dancing. I hope that they take the opportunity to just enjoy life, I think that it’s a song that’s really fun!”

