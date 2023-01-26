February is a time for love, and it’s also the time for some really good food. The South Beach Wine & Food Festival is back again in the Magic City, and there’s still plenty of time to get tickets.

This year, they’re kicking off an event they hope will be around for a while. Better bring your appetite.

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival is back in the 305!

Lee Schrager: “You can expect a jam-packed weekend of wining, dining, great entertainment, lots of fun people and, really, just an amazing experience while helping to raise funds and educate people.”

On Saturday, Feb. 25, they’re introducing a whole new event, The Cookout, which will be hosted by Chef JJ Johnson.

Chef JJ Johnson: “Our slogan is always like, ‘What you bringing to the cookout?’ Because the cookout is this gathering spot around Black culture, you know, a lot of people of color, Latino culture as well, Caribbean culture, is, ‘What do you bring?'”

The Cookout will bring together some of the best Black chefs in South Florida.

Chef JJ Johnson: “You’re gonna see an array of different types of food, from many different types of Black culture, that’s gonna define what The Cookout is all about.”

Each chef will put their own spin on food that plays on comfort and nostalgia.

Chef Timon from The Katherine in Fort Lauderdale is no stranger to SoBe. He’s bringing the veggies to The Cookout this year.

Chef Timon: “We’re making a Caribbean Roasted Pumpkin with flatbread and yogurt. We picked this dish because it was one of my highlights from Balloo Restaurant and The Katherine. It’s just a great vegetable dish that showcases our Caribbean culture and flavor.”

Chef Amaris Jones is representing her spot, Chick’N Jones, at Miami Beach’s Time Out Market. She’s frying up some of her famous hot honey fried chicken and tuna macaroni salad.

Chef Amaris Jones: “Tuna macaroni salad goes way, way, way back, ’till like since I was like 5 years old. If someone brought a tuna macaroni salad or a potato salad to a cookout or a barbecue, that’s somebody that you had to trust.”

Chef Timon: “This is a can’t-miss event, because you’re going to experience all the beautiful diversity and culture and flavors of South Florida.”

FOR MORE INFO:

South Beach Wine & Food Festival

The Cookout hosted by JJ Johnson and D-Nice

Saturday, Feb. 25, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

1 Beach Club at 1 Hotel South Beach

2341 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-302-6817

sobewff.org/cookout

