Time to stuff your face with the best food and have some drinkys! The South Beach Wine & Food Festival is back with events this Thursday through Sunday so until then, save some room to eat and drink your way into oblivion! Including at one event on Thursday, at the Lowes Miami Beach where Food Networks star Alex Guarnaschelli is getting ready to battle Miami.

The South Beach Wine and Food Festival…

Is almost here!

Lee: Our goal every year is to keep it fresh.”

And I can already smell the competition.

Alex Miranda: “arm wrestling match…”

Lee: “I haven’t done one in 50 years.”

Lee: “There he is. He’s out.”

Alex Miranda: “Damn!”

Lee: “Alex out!”

The celebration of culinary indulgence, February 20th through 23rd, has been going strong since 1997 and it’s all in good fun.

Belkys Nerey: “If you love to try a new cocktail or two, this is your place!”

But a brand new event, Alex vs Miami, hosted by Alex Guarnaschelli and Eric Adjepong at the Loews Miami Beach on the 20th, wants to heat things up.

Alex Guarnaschelli: I’m always excited to see what chefs do on their home turf. Having that home-court advantage is always a good thing when you’re competing.”

All food and drink are included as you watch participating chefs go head-to-head.

Alex Guarnaschelli: “It’s a fun and friendly competition. But most of all it’s going to involve a lot of delicious food and a good time.”

Competing to create the best dish and showcasing their skills and creativity.

Lee: “Alex Guarnaschelli is such a fan favorite. Competing against some of the greatest chefs right here in our own city.”

Lee: “Whenever we do reality shows…”

Alex Miranda: “Yeah…”

Lee: “It does very well.”

Alex Miranda: “Why do you think that is?”

Lee: “I don’t know. I’m not a reality person.”

Alex Miranda: “You’re not a housewives guy? You struck me as one. No?”

Lee: “I’ve never watched the housewives.”

Each delicious dish crafted by these all-star chefs will be inspired by local flavors.

Alex Miranda: “OK, so are you a very competitive person?”

Chef Bradley Fortune: “Very competitive. Very competitive.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, well, I felt that. Ha”

Included is downtown Miami’s sixty vines chef…

Alex Miranda: “Chef Bradley fortune…Are you feeling that you’re going to be fortunate in this competition?”

Chef Bradley Fortune : “I do. I feel really good about it. I’m very excited to be here.”

Submitting this sexy steak dish…

Chef Bradley Fortune: “We marinate our bavette for eight hours. We put a foie gras demi sauce on top, some roasted mushrooms and potatoes, so…”

Alex Miranda: “That sauce, man. What is with that sauce, it’s so good!”

Chef Bradley Fortune: “That’s the best part of it!”

Joe: It was very good. Very rich flavors. I love the sauce that’s on it. Plenty of seasonings. I loved how it melted in my mouth.”

Yeah, he’s feeling confident.

Chef Bradley Fortune: “We’re in it to win it. So, we’re coming in heavy.”

Alex vs Miami takes place this Thursday at 10 p.m., at the Lowes Miami Beach. Tickets are $155.

South Beach Wine and Food Festival

Feb.20-23

https://sobewff.org/versus/?t=gene

