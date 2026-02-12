It’s the most wonderful time of the year for so-flo foodies! We hope you’re hungry for something good because the South Beach Wine and Food Festival is just around the corner. No, the other corner. Anyway, there’s a new event this year that wants you to savor the flavors of the Caribbean — like never before!

Get ready to take a bite out of paradise!

The South Beach Wine and Food Festival is back and celebrating 25 years of world-class food and really good vibes.

And this year, there’s a new event that bringing a taste of the islands to the 3-0-5.

Alain Lemaire: “Las’ Lap Link Up’ is, just like in the name, link up. It’s a place where people are gonna come and gather and enjoy great food, good music, good vibes.”

Miami’s own Chef Alain Lemaire is cooking up a storm! He’ll be dishing out bold flavors and putting the spotlight on Haitian cuisine.

Alain Lemaire: “I’m doing a red snapper crudo. Crudo really means raw, so it will be tossed in a marinade made with epis oil, salt, pepper, scotch bonnet peppers with some plantain chips, and some radishes that are pickled.”

From the Big Easy to the 3-0-5! Chef Nina Compton is co-hosting. She thinks this event is a perfect fit for the fest.

Chef Nina Compton: “When you think about Miami, you think about the Caribbean. You think about the tropicalness, and I think that really makes sense to have it during this festival.”

And when it comes to representation…

Chef Nina Compton: “from Trinidad to Saint Lucia, Jamaica, Haiti. There is no island that’s left out.”

Nina will be cooking too, but when it comes to emcee-ing…

Chef Nina Compton: “It is one big party. And I think the music, the rum cocktails, the fun, it’s late night. Let’s have a good time. I think, Caribbean people, that’s what we do.”

A top-tier bash needs an epic soundtrack. That’s something DJ GQ knows a thing or two about. So don’t threaten him with a good time!

DJ GQ: “I’m gonna bring the party from the beginning. I mean, the event is 10-to-1. So I’m starting hot, and I’m going straight through hot. As it says, las’ lap. We’re about to shut down the South Beach Wine and Food Festival. And it’s with me.”

Las’Lap: Link Up is going down on Feb. 20 at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel. Tickets are $145 and include all the food and drinks.

FOR MORE INFO:
South Beach Wine and Food Festival
Feb. 19-22
Tickets for Various Events

