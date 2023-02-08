Trying something new keeps life spicy. So don’t be boring, push your taste buds to the limit. SoBe wine and food festival understands the assignment. New this year is a party at Red Rooster restaurant, where they will bring local foods and culture to you.

New York has the Harlem EatUp.

Marcus Samuelsson: “From Harlem EatUp we hosted our own festival focusing on African American entrepreneurship, chefs, and people in the beverage space for the last eight years.”

And Miami’s getting the “Overtown EatUp” thanks to celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson.

Marcus Samuelsson: “Overtown Eatup which really highlights black chefs black and brown chefs in the community of Overtown and beyond.”

The event will be a part of this year’s South Beach wine and food festival.

Marcus Samuelsson: “You will meet several different black-owned businesses in the community, that maybe you wouldn’t be exposed to otherwise.”

Businesses like Lil Greenhouse Grill. Their food is good for your soul.

Karim Bryant: “Little Greenhouse Grill is excited to be a part of the Overtown EatUp for the first time this year, which is a very historic event. And we take a lot of honor being a part of it.”

They’ll be serving their fan favorite food at the festival, fresh teriyaki salmon slaw.

Karim Bryant: “The smoked salmon slaw will be prepared with three different cabbages, cucumbers, carrots, Asian dressing, and smoked salmon.”

You will also get to taste yumminess from Bo Legs BBQ.

Marco Mall: “Bo legs BBQ is bringing 30 years of perfection and BBQ to Overtown EatUp.”

Marco Mall: “And we’re so excited to have the opportunity to highlight our food, our culture, our brand. And bring this beautiful energy to our community.”

For this event they’re bringing the whole kitchen, well the whole smoker.

Marco Mall: “We’re bringing our big smoker out there and we’re going to specialize and focusing on ribs, chicken and brisket.”

Now that sounds like food for thought.

Marcus Samuelsson: “Come to Overtown. Celebrate. Come to Red Rooster and meet many of the chefs. They are also a part of the vibe in the Miami community. We just feel like it’s a super exciting part of the festival.”

This delicious party is Feb 26. and costs $90.

sobewff.org/overtown/

