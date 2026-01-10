Miami is turning back the clock without losing the fun. From music and moves to designs that still shine, this is where past and present collide. We’re checking out Art Deco weekend.

South Beach is hitting rewind. Art Deco weekend is back for its 49th annual festival, turning Ocean Drive into a real-life time machine. With this year’s theme: “Celebrating Air, Land and Sea.”

Meg Lousteau: “Art Deco Weekend is a celebration of everything Art Deco. This is a style that really put Miami Beach on the map, and this is our opportunity as Miami Design Preservation League to invite everyone to come celebrate this unique architectural style. Along with all the other art forms that spawn from it.”

From pastel buildings to geometric details, the neighborhood itself becomes the main attraction.

Meg Lousteau: “We have a whole bevy of experiences for visitors. We have the classic car show — which will be on Saturday and Sunday. We have dancers, “all-swing.” There’s a kid zone with inflatables, and we have artists. And vendors up and down Ocean Drive, with local artists — and we have food along Ocean Drive. “

And no Art Deco celebration is complete without some dancing and good music.

The all-swing dance team brings high-energy moves straight out of the jazz age. Their secret? Old-school rhythm with modern attitude.

Yuval Hod: “They’re going to be seeing how this dance is still alive and kicking — just like art deco is. Thanks to organizations like Miami Design Preservation League that are here to preserve and protect, and that’s why we marinate and mesh perfectly.”

And lining up on Ocean Drive. The classic car show rolls in with restored rides from the early 1900s to the not-so-distant past.

Ira Shapiro: “We display antique cars; we, the South Florida region of the Antique Automobile Club, will do a static display. Of antique cars along Ocean Drive, this year we have cars as far back as 1929. Our club believes in 25 years of age or older, so the newest car would be 2001.”

Together, the cars, music, and architecture tell one story: How design shaped the way we move, live, and dream.

Yuval Hod: “That’s what we’re here for, we’re here…To celebrate 100 years of art deco!”

So if you want to swing by, Art Deco Weekend takes over Ocean Drive this Friday through Sunday.

FOR MORE INFO:

Art Deco Weekend

Along Ocean Drive, between 5th and 12th streets

Jan. 9-11, 2026

Event Website

