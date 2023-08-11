Life can be messy, and when that happens, it’s time for a bath. But what do you do when your energy is the mess?

That’s when you get a sound bath at the Sound Healing Meditation and Psychic Fair, so you can be in tune and ready to conquer the world.

Prepare to be relaxed at the Sound Healing Meditation and Psychic Fair.

Sheri Kaplan: “It’s a transformational opportunity for people to get centered and grounded, and just to get out of their mind and their head, and just take a little mental vacation for about an hour.”

A sound bath uses special instruments like gongs and sound bowls to create noise vibrations that help relax your nervous system.

Sheri Kaplan: “People describe the sound bath meditation as almost euphoric, blissful, peaceful.”

But there’s more than just sound to explore.

Sheri Kaplan: “When they’re here, they can talk to the astrologist, have tarot cards done, have a massage, have aura readings done, and so many service that they can experience.”

Like getting answers from the stars or cards.

Monique Blake: “When they come in, they have an opportunity to get clarity. Whatever it is that they’re looking for — whether they’re looking for answers, whether they’re looking for confirmation — they’re going to get clarity.”

Or, get an aura photograph from a pro.

Diane Elaine Bonardi: “The aura is – we’re measuring your energy field, how much energy you put out. Usually, I use a biosensor connected to a computer, and the computer does the rest of the work. It translates the energy into color, and from there, I do the reading.”

No need to be camera ready, because it’s all about how you feel on the inside.

Diane Elaine Bonardi: “There’s no bad pictures. It is what it is, and if there’s a certain area in your life that you want to focus on, tell me, and I’ll show you.”

And, the best way to fix your energy is with a sound bath.

Sheri Kaplan: “We’re here to help bring them back to living their best potential in their life. Helping them feel free and happy, and be powerful and stand in their power.”

The Sound Bath Meditation and Psychic Healing Fair takes place Aug. 20 at Adapt Gym.

FOR MORE INFO:

Sound Bath Meditation and Psychic Healing Fair

Sunday, Aug. 20

Adapt Gym

14901 NE 20th Ave.

North Miami, FL 33181

go.thryv.com/site/sherikaplan

