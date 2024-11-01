Trick or treat! That’s a trick question, Alex. You know Halloween in SoFlo, is always a real treat. And if you’re looking for some last-minute festive fun on this fa-boo-lous holiday we’ve got a couple of places that are celebrating in spook-tacular style!

It’s time to scare up some fun at the Wynwood Marketplace. The epic Hallo-wyn party has returned!

Michael Davidson, Scare-tastic: “Hallo-wyn is the biggest block party in the city of Miami”

And size really matters when it comes to this ghoulish bash.

Michael Davidson, Scare-tastic: “It’s a 55,000 square-foot property, just in the heart of Wynwood we have both covered and open spaces”

There is no shortage of good vibes either.

Michael Davidson, Scare-tastic: “We are going to have live music all night with local DJs. We are going to set up a 360-degree stage. We have a vendor market and everyone can come in their costumes.”

Costumes are not required but they are encouraged. You may also want to bring your rollerblades because…..

Michael Davidson, Scare-tastic: “We are also going to have a fully functional skating ring 80 by 80 feet where you can come skate dressed up as your favorite character”

When the moon shines bright on Halloween, SoFlo comes out to party on Lincoln Road!

Lyle Stern, Fa-boo-lous Festivities: “Once again, Lincoln Road is gonna be hosting one of the biggest street parties in the southeastern United States on Halloween.”

This annual boo bash isn’t just a ghoulish get-together. It’s a total takeover of one of the most iconic streets in Miami Beach.

Lyle Stern, Fa-boo-lous Festivities: “We’re gonna have thousands and thousands of people here in costumes. It’s gonna start in the afternoon with trick or treating with all the stores participating and roll through the evening with this parade of amazing costumes on Lincoln Road that’ll go on into the hours of the morning.”

Dressing up is just part of the fun.

Lyle Stern, Fa-boo-lous Festivities: “We’re gonna have different DJs on different blocks, so if you wanna dance in your costume to salsa or if you wanna dance to disco, we have it for you.”

Tracy, Freddy’s Dead, the Final Nightmare: “This is my dream, and I do what I want.”

Freddy Krueger: “It might be your dream, but it’s my rules.”

Chill out, Freddy. Here in So-Flo, we play by our own rules. And this pop-up bar in Little Havana, rule number one is: Have a wicked good time.

Alexis Tollinchi, a Pop of Fun: “For the month of October, we have transformed the dead flamingo into the ultimate Halloween pop-up called Nightmare on Eight Street.”

Nightmare? More like a Halloween lover’s dream! This place is totally decked out in spooktacular decor! And that’s just the beginning…

Alexis Tollinchi, a Pop of Fun: “We really love Halloween here. We wanted to give people a chance to celebrate all month long with different parties and events every week and of course, the opportunity to dress up.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.