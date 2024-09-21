When you’ve got a mystery, one dog we all know can crack that case, and we don’t mean your phone case, or the other things your dog destroys while you’re at work.

We’re talking about Scooby-Doo — duh! — and in the new exhibit at the Museum of Discovery and Science, the Mystery Inc. crew are inviting you to solve a crime.

Scooby-Doo and the gang need your help … to solve a mystery, at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale.

Meredith Feder: “There is a ghost on the loose wreaking mayhem, and we really need your help as a detective finding out who stole those gems.”

That’s right, detective. At the new Scooby-Doo!™ Mansion Mayhem exhibit, you’ll work alongside Mystery Inc. to solve the case of a jewel thief.

Meredith Feder: “Solving one clue leads to another, and at the end, see if you got it right.”

Observe, ask questions, and interpret those clues.

Student: “I haven’t gotten onto to it.”

Alex Miranda: “Do you think you’re inching closer?”

Student: “I have a few ideas, a few clues.”

But you don’t have to do it alone.

Meredith Feder: “It’s meant to be a team experience, and so, really, everybody working together.”

Who knows? You all just might crack the case!

Meredith Feder: “Be chased by the ghost just like Scooby-Doo and Shaggy, and you do that through a virtual screen. You encounter a mystery bookcase, and your job is to really investigate those books, figure which one might be out of place. Sit down and actually enjoy a meal with Scooby and the gang.”

Alex Miranda: “This is some food that I prepared for you. It tastes really good. Do you want to try it?”

Student: “Yeah, sure.”

Alex Miranda: “Give it a go.”

[Student picks it up, laughs.]

Or maybe you’re more here for the vibes.

Alex Miranda: “With all the little insulation here, there is actually a mystery to be solved. Are you going to try to solve it?”

Student: “Yeah, yeah, sure.”

These students are here on a field trip. Shoutout Hosanna Christian Academy in Pompano Beach!

Student: “Shaggy and Scooby-Doo are my favorite characters.”

Student: “Scooby-Doo.”

Student: “I like Velma, because I wear glasses, and she wears glasses.”

Student: “Um, Scooby-Doo.”

Student: “Fred.”

Alex Miranda: “All right, good. Finally! Someone is giving Fred some love here.”

And supernatural sleuthing is enjoyable for fans of all ages.

Meredith Feder: “It’s meant to also be something for learners as young as age 3, so you get to work together as a family.”

The exhibit is included in the price of admission at the museum.

FOR MORE INFO:

Scooby Doo! Mansion Mayhem

Sept. 20, 2024 – Jan 5, 2025

Museum of Discovery and Science

401 SW Second Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

mods.org/exhibit/scoobydoo

