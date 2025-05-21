She’s got the voice, the moves and soon, she’ll have your attention. Her name is Zachira and this Miami artist is ready for her close up! Deco caught up with the rising star in Miami to learn all about her and her new music!

Never again will you ever say you don’t know who Zachira is. The Miami-born singer wants to make a name for herself in the 305 music scene with her song called “Never Again.”

Zachira: “‘Never Again’ is about just moving on. And just never again doing that and just being like power. Reclaiming back your power.”

Zachira told Deco that she’s been preparing for the spotlight for awhile.

Zachira: “I did a little bit of dancing growing up, like professional dancing. Then I started writing my own songs when I was 16-years-old. I’m excited to be working on my music and sharing it with the world.”

And her hard work paid off.

Zachira: “My new single is called ‘Time of My Life.’ It’s very fun, pop-y, it basically describes about enjoying yourself, even when you’re going through twist and turns in life.”

But before she started making her own sound, she was taking notes from some of the greats.

Zachira: “When I was younger, I used to listen to a lot of Amy Winehouse, Adele. Adele was my favorite artist growing up.”

Zachira may be riding high now, but the road to success hasn’t been easy for the starlet.

Zachira: “What makes this important right now is that I’ve gone through a lot of ups and downs, especially in the music industry. A lot of twist and turns. And I’m very happy right now.”

As for what’s next for Zachira?

Zachira: “I have this other song called ‘Pa Tra.’ It’s a Spanish record, it’s more on the reggaeton afro beats side.”

