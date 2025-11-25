If you’re into animation that’s epic, emotional and a little out of this world — Apple TV+ has you covered. The final season of “WondLa” drops Wednesday, and this one takes the adventure to a whole new level. You can expect a lot of action, and a lot of heart.

SoFlo’s very own Jeanine Mason is back as Eva in the third and final season of the fantasy sci-fi series, “WondLa.”

And this time, her character is facing her wildest mission yet as she tries to discover her purpose and where she came from.

Jeanine Mason: “Season three, is, like, epic in proportion, to, you know, what we’ve seen before. It’s been, like, emotional and the relationship journeys, you know, she’s an enthusiastic protagonist, and now she’s, like, lit up. She’s got her mission.”

And her journey gets more intense: Aliens and humans go to war!

Jeanine brings power and personality to Eva.

And yes, you can catch a little of that Miami spice in her performance.

Jeanine Mason: “You know I love Deco Drive and it’s a part of me wherever I go, it is my hometown and and all the people who have informed who I am as a human, that seeps into my characters. And there’s no getting around that, I’m grateful.”

This last chapter digs deep into Eva’s courage and the people who shape her.

The message at the core of the show? It’s unity.

Jeanine Mason: “She’s so grounded in her convictions, and it’s so easy for her to take care of people and it’s so instinctual for her to nurture others and fight for others. “

So we had to ask, where would Jeanine take Eva if she ever landed right here in the 305.

Jeanine Mason: “Bueno, I feel like she would love a little ventanita somewhere. She’d be like, ‘What are all these pastries!'”

