It’s September again, which means it’s the beginning of spooky season! It also means Jungle Island has been transformed into The Horrorland. Deco ain’t afraid of nothing. We took a trip over to check out all the haunted houses.

In this town, clowns and goblins rule the night.

Jungle Island’s The Horrorland is back for another year of screams.

Francisco Santos: “Horrorland is the largest scream park in South Florida. We have five haunted houses, and we take over the entire Jungle Island space!”

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the scream-tastic fun … so expect some big upgrades.

Francisco Santos: “All of the haunted houses are new in year five. We have an actual car wash, as you go with your car, you experience foam, you experience water, you experience wind. You will experience all of those things when you are going through the haunted house.”

With five new houses added, trust and believe me, there’s going to be a lot more jump scares. And more creepy monsters.

But if you can’t take all of the Bloody Mary shrieks, no worries, they’ve got you’ve covered.

Francisco Santos: “We have a collar if you don’t want to be scared, that we give you, that you wear on. And when you go through the haunted houses, the monsters stay away from you.”

Or just enjoy one of the shows.

Francisco Santos: “We have shows with fire performers. It’s a whole night event for the Halloween season.”

Kiddos can get in on the fun, too!

Francisco Santos: “We recommend 10, 12 and over, but we have seen 8-year-old kids running around and playing with the monsters.”

There is also a “coffin” bar for adults to enjoy some special cocktails, a lot of food vendors, and not one but seven scare zones.

Francisco Santos: “We are opening tonight, Friday the 13th, until Halloween night, Oct. 31. Dates are from Thursday to Sunday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.”

Tickets start at $34, but they’ll go up closer to Halloween, so you may want to act fast, because…

Francisco Santos: “This year is bigger, it’s scarier, and it’s more fun than ever.”

FOR MORE INFO:

The Horrorland Scream Park

Sept. 13-Oct. 31, 7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Jungle Island

1111 Parrot Jungle Trail

Miami, FL 33132

thehorrorland.com

